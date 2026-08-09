5 Frozen Items First-Time Aldi Shoppers Should Add To Their Carts

Aldi is a chain of supermarkets that got its start in Germany at the beginning of the 1960s. Less than a decade later, the concept arrived in the United States, and now Americans throughout the country make sure to always have a quarter on them in case they need to make a stop at this grocery store for some essentials. That quarter is for getting a shopping cart, which the retail chain requires customers to rent, so employees don't have to round up renegade carts from the parking lot, which can waste time and add to operational costs. This is one feature of Aldi's pared-down customer experience, along with charging for grocery bags, that helps it offer some of the lowest prices on groceries of any supermarket chain in the USA.

If you haven't visited an Aldi store before, don't expect to find all the extras you'd find at competing chains, like free samples, artful displays, and a customer service desk. However, you can expect to find outstanding deals on home essentials from produce to paper goods. One section you should never skip at Aldi is its array of frozen foods. There are a lot of staples in the freezer case, like meat, vegetables, and cut fruit. However, Aldi also has some more unique frozen items that you should definitely try, especially if it's your first time visiting this German-born retailer. Below are five such items that we recommend. Please keep in mind that prices and availability may vary.