The Culver's Burger With The Most Protein

Americans have been trying to eat more protein, a goal that's been backed by the federal government. It published its 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommend a daily intake of 0.54 to 0.73 grams of protein per pound of body weight. When you want something high in the macronutrient at a fast food restaurant, it's hard to do better than a burger. Culver's makes it even easier, since you can order up to three beef patties on any of the Midwestern chain's unique ButterBurgers. But the one with the highest protein content is the Triple Culver's Bacon Deluxe.

It packs 68 grams of protein, just 1 gram more than the chain's Mushroom & Swiss and the Wisconsin Swiss Melt, which both have 67 grams when ordered as triples. Close to two-thirds of it, 42 grams, comes from the three patties, and another 11 grams come from three slices of American cheese. The thick-cut bacon, specially cooked to be chewy with crispy edges, contributes 9 grams, while the toasted, buttered bun adds the remaining 6. The burger also comes with pickles, mayo, raw onion, lettuce, and sliced tomato, and it can gain another gram with the optional sauteed mushrooms.

Culver's makes its ButterBurgers from ground beef that's a blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate. The beef comes from family-run cattle farms in the Midwest, and it's always fresh, never frozen, to retain its moisture and flavor. The burgers are cooked to order and pressed down on the grill, helping develop flavor while creating a good sear. They're served on toasted buns with the top half buttered, which is where they get their trademark name.