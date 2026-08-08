Does Jersey Mike's Have Soups On Its Menu?
While Jersey Mike's is known for its various sandwiches — some of which rank better than others — the chain doesn't offer much in the way of side items. As of August 2026, bagged chips, two cookie varieties, and a brownie are the only ones listed on the chain's website. That wasn't always the case, though. Once upon a time, it seems the sub shop offered a variety of soups to pair with its sammies.
While Jersey Mike's rolled out various changes in 2026, the elimination of its soups wasn't one of them. That brothy discontinuation happened a while ago, though exactly when isn't clear. Social media posts asking about the chain's missing soup, though few and far between, date back as far as 2018. An old company nutrition guide, dated 2012, lists an array of soup flavors, confirming they were still on the menu when that document was published.
The scarcity of online posts about these bygone menu items may point to why they were discontinued — they clearly weren't a very popular option. Some restaurant menu cancellations go so viral that they practically break the internet, like when McDonald's got rid of its popular Snack Wraps (which finally made a comeback in 2025 after fans clamored so adamantly for their return). Clearly, Jersey Mike's forgotten soups didn't have nearly the same kind of following.
What soup flavors did Jersey Mike's carry?
Official online evidence of Jersey Mike's soups is almost as scarce as digital mentions of the dishes by customers. A few old menus and the aforementioned nutrition guide are still floating around cyberspace, though, shedding light on the flavors that were available when they graced the sandwich franchise's menu.
Per the nutrition guide, there was a surprisingly broad variety, including two types of clam chowder, two kinds of potato soup, three varieties of broccoli soup, and a whopping seven chicken-based soups (including two types of chicken noodle). Some more common standbys were listed, too, like Vegetarian Vegetable, Minestrone, Split Pea with Ham, French Onion, and Wisconsin Cheese. There were also some intriguing, less common offerings for a fast-food chain, including Maryland Style Crab, Beef Steak and Black Bean, Italian Style Wedding, and Tomato Florentine. The chain also offered two types of chili.
That's not to say every Jersey Mike's location had every flavor — they probably didn't. The nutrition guide may have included regional soups that were sold only in specific areas of the country, along with flavors offered nationally. A self-identified former Jersey Mike's employee posted on Reddit that their location had rotating daily soup flavors. An outdated menu, shared in a New Jersey-specific Facebook group and identified as being from the 1990s, stated that soups at that particular location were seasonal.
Interestingly, a couple of Reddit commenters posting in 2024 mentioned encountering chicken noodle soup at different Jersey Mike's locations. So, it seems some rogue franchises are still serving soup despite the apparent companywide eradication.