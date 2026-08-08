Does Jersey Mike's Have Soups On Its Menu?

While Jersey Mike's is known for its various sandwiches — some of which rank better than others — the chain doesn't offer much in the way of side items. As of August 2026, bagged chips, two cookie varieties, and a brownie are the only ones listed on the chain's website. That wasn't always the case, though. Once upon a time, it seems the sub shop offered a variety of soups to pair with its sammies.

While Jersey Mike's rolled out various changes in 2026, the elimination of its soups wasn't one of them. That brothy discontinuation happened a while ago, though exactly when isn't clear. Social media posts asking about the chain's missing soup, though few and far between, date back as far as 2018. An old company nutrition guide, dated 2012, lists an array of soup flavors, confirming they were still on the menu when that document was published.

The scarcity of online posts about these bygone menu items may point to why they were discontinued — they clearly weren't a very popular option. Some restaurant menu cancellations go so viral that they practically break the internet, like when McDonald's got rid of its popular Snack Wraps (which finally made a comeback in 2025 after fans clamored so adamantly for their return). Clearly, Jersey Mike's forgotten soups didn't have nearly the same kind of following.