The Only Taco Bells With Margaritas On The Menu

After a few boozy drinks, Taco Bell's a reliable favorite. For starters, the chain's open late – some outlets even operate 24 hours. Perhaps more importantly, who wouldn't want an elevated Crunchwrap Supreme to cap off a night out? Yet while a Taco Bell run following a night out is common, drinking at the establishment isn't. Most outlets don't sell alcohol, save for Taco Bell Cantinas, that is. This concept first opened in 2015 in Chicago, Illinois, and allows you to even grab a marg alongside a fast food favorite.

Over the years, Taco Bell Cantinas have grown to dozens of locations nationwide, selling margaritas, beer, and other mixed drinks from coast to coast. Customers have spotted several types of margaritas served at the chain. The first location debuted a Cantina rendition, made from the "Twisted Feezes" mixers. Effectively a frozen margarita, this build blends a chilled sweet-sour mixture with Don Julio Blanco tequila. And at the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, diners have spotted an on-the-rocks version, too. Available alcohols vary per region, but enter a location, and you can expect to find some type of margarita to enjoy.