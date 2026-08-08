The Only Taco Bells With Margaritas On The Menu
After a few boozy drinks, Taco Bell's a reliable favorite. For starters, the chain's open late – some outlets even operate 24 hours. Perhaps more importantly, who wouldn't want an elevated Crunchwrap Supreme to cap off a night out? Yet while a Taco Bell run following a night out is common, drinking at the establishment isn't. Most outlets don't sell alcohol, save for Taco Bell Cantinas, that is. This concept first opened in 2015 in Chicago, Illinois, and allows you to even grab a marg alongside a fast food favorite.
Over the years, Taco Bell Cantinas have grown to dozens of locations nationwide, selling margaritas, beer, and other mixed drinks from coast to coast. Customers have spotted several types of margaritas served at the chain. The first location debuted a Cantina rendition, made from the "Twisted Feezes" mixers. Effectively a frozen margarita, this build blends a chilled sweet-sour mixture with Don Julio Blanco tequila. And at the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, diners have spotted an on-the-rocks version, too. Available alcohols vary per region, but enter a location, and you can expect to find some type of margarita to enjoy.
What to expect from a Taco Bell Cantina
Since opening in 1962, Taco Bell has become famed for its constant innovation, with Cantinas an added step in business evolution. In addition to the sale of alcoholic drinks, these locations offer a few other qualities that set them apart. Most prominently, the experience is geared for in-person enjoyment, as opposed to the takeaway-centered business model of other Taco Bells. There's often an open kitchen, bar seating, and conveniences like plugs for charging your mobile device or laptop. Many Cantina outlets feature an extra elegant design, often in high-density areas — say in a bustling city center, or even overlooking the ocean. Some even feature a DJ, adding an extra buzz to the experience.
Such an atmosphere makes sipping a marg extra enjoyable — all while Taco Bell's affordable menu remains largely unchanged. Every so often, there are a few Cantina-specific bites to explore; seven years ago, a Redditor noted spotting Cheesy Jalapeño Dippers, Mini Quesadilla Nachos and Naked Chicken Chips at the Las Vegas location. All in all, though, the Cantinas maintain Taco Bell's central appeal, with a few flourishes per location. So come for a marg and Mexican Pizza, and explore the difference for yourself.