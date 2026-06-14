Elevate Your Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme With These 5 Ordering Tips
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme first hit the Mexican-inspired fast food chain's menus in the summer of 2005 as a limited-time item, but the response was so great that it became a permanent fixture in January 2006. It is one of Taco Bell's most successful product introductions since this fast food chain opened 64 years ago. Twenty years later, it looks like the Crunchwrap Supreme is here to stay (unlike these discontinued items) and actually has some company. You can now order a meatless Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, and the fast food chain has even launched several breakfast variations of its beloved menu item.
For the uninitiated, The Crunchwrap Supreme contains a crispy tostada, beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped inside a large flour tortilla to form a sort of hexagon. It tastes like a cross between a crunchy taco and a soft taco supreme with cheese sauce. While the classic version is nearly perfect on its own, part of the fun of ordering from Taco Bell is that you can customize your order to come up with your own unique creation. Below are five ordering tips that will elevate your Crunchwrap Supreme. Just keep in mind that changing up your Taco Bell order can affect the price, even if you remove items from an order. But the results are tasty (and filling) enough to make it all worth it.
Order your Crunchwrap grilled
Crunchwraps are already slightly grilled to seal the folds of the tortilla and press the Taco Bell invention into its signature hexagonal shape. However, you can opt for this free upgrade when customizing your order to make it extra crispy. By selecting "Make it Grilled," you can give your Crunchwrap an extra toasty exterior while also more thoroughly melting any shredded cheese you may add. If you're ordering in person, make the selection at the ordering kiosk, and then politely ask a Taco Bell employee to grill it for a few seconds longer if you want some extra browning, which can complement the bold flavors very nicely.
Make a Spicy Potato Crunchwrap
This is a crunchy, more filling take on one of Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu options, the spicy potato soft taco. When placing your order, substitute potatoes for the ground beef. Remove the tomatoes and sour cream, but leave the lettuce. Now, add shredded cheese and chipotle sauce. Make sure to order an extra side of chipotle sauce for dipping, and you have a hearty meal that can satisfy vegetarians and omnivores alike.
Try a take on a California Veggie Crunchwrap
You may not think of Taco Bell when you want something a little lighter to eat, but the the fast food chain does have some options that include fresh vegetables and bright flavors perfect for a lunch or for those days when you need something more than carbs, meat, and cheese. If none of those menu options appeal to you, try this California-inspired variation on a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme. Remove the nacho cheese, and add purple cabbage, onions, guacamole, and avocado ranch sauce. If you want some extra protein, add grilled chicken to your order. This Crunchwrap gives handheld taco salad vibes.
Get saucy with a Chicken Enchilada Crunchwrap
If you're in the mood for something heartier, you can turn your Crunchwrap Supreme into a chicken enchilada. Here's how: replace the ground beef filling in your order with slow-roasted chicken and remove the sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes, but keep the nacho cheese. Now, add extra slow-roasted chicken, three-cheese blend, and red sauce. Make sure to select "Make it Grilled" to get the shredded cheese extra melty. Finally, add two sides of red sauce and one side of nacho cheese, and pour them over your Crunchwrap. To make your meal feel like something you'd order at a sit-down restaurant, you can also add a side of black beans and rice. You may need a fork for this one.
Go big or go home with an Extra Crunchy Chicken Quesadilla eruption
This creation is for the cheese lovers. It takes the best of elements of a quesadilla and cheese nachos and puts it all inside a Crunchwrap. First, substitute the ground beef in a Crunchwrap Supreme with chicken. Remove the sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce. Add extra nacho cheese, three-cheese blend, and shredded cheese. Make it grilled, and if ordering at a store, try to get the staff to grill it for just a little while longer to get all the cheese melted.
Crunchwraps already get their crunch from their tostada cores, but to make this creation extra crunchy, add Fiesta Strips, which are what Taco Bell calls its fried tortilla strips. Even if this extra cheesy mutation isn't your thing, you can add these to any Crunchwrap creation. While I personally feel this is best with chicken, you can change up the protein or scrap it entirely and still get the cheesy eruption effect when biting into it.