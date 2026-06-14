Elevate Your Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme With These 5 Ordering Tips

Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme first hit the Mexican-inspired fast food chain's menus in the summer of 2005 as a limited-time item, but the response was so great that it became a permanent fixture in January 2006. It is one of Taco Bell's most successful product introductions since this fast food chain opened 64 years ago. Twenty years later, it looks like the Crunchwrap Supreme is here to stay (unlike these discontinued items) and actually has some company. You can now order a meatless Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, and the fast food chain has even launched several breakfast variations of its beloved menu item.

For the uninitiated, The Crunchwrap Supreme contains a crispy tostada, beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped inside a large flour tortilla to form a sort of hexagon. It tastes like a cross between a crunchy taco and a soft taco supreme with cheese sauce. While the classic version is nearly perfect on its own, part of the fun of ordering from Taco Bell is that you can customize your order to come up with your own unique creation. Below are five ordering tips that will elevate your Crunchwrap Supreme. Just keep in mind that changing up your Taco Bell order can affect the price, even if you remove items from an order. But the results are tasty (and filling) enough to make it all worth it.