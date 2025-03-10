The One Rule To Remember When Making Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

The tantalizing combination of sweet and salty is everywhere, from treats like soy sauce-topped ice cream to sea salt-flecked chocolate chip cookies. Chocolate-covered potato chips take this blissful pairing to new heights with a mouth-pleasing, crispy crunch. While these treats can be made at home, world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo told Food Republic that it's important to remember a key temperature rule.

"Cooling melted chocolate to 90 degrees Fahrenheit before dipping [your chips] ensures a smooth, even coating that sets properly. Skipping this step results in a messy, runny coating," Zumbo explained. He advised using a food thermometer to ensure the chocolate has cooled enough for dipping. A digital instant-read thermometer — like this one by ThermoWorks — is the easiest option. Just place it in the chocolate, and the temperature displays within seconds.

To melt chocolate, chop baking bars or wafers into small, evenly sized pieces. Avoid chocolate chips, which melt much thicker since they're designed to retain their shape when heated. Use the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring after each pause, or melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pot with a small amount of simmering water. This classic double-boiler method provides uniform, gentle heat that reduces the risk of burning. Alternatively, you can melt chocolate in a small pot over very low heat, stirring constantly. If you accidentally overheat the chocolate, don't panic — there's a way to save it. Just be careful not to get any water in the chocolate, or it will seize, turning thick and clumpy.