Why Some Reddit Users Avoid Starbucks' Condiment Bar
Starbucks made headlines in early 2025 when it brought back the cafe freebies that fans had been begging for, including free drink refills, as well as the condiment bar. The condiment bars at Starbucks feature milk and creamer options, as well as sweeteners, all of which are self-serve at a separate counter. But mere months later, Reddit has lit up with complaints from employees and customers who would prefer to skip the condiment bar. The reason? People have been leaving them an awful mess, and it's distasteful both to use and clean up.
On the Starbucks subreddit, in a thread entitled "Adults cannot be trusted with the condiment bar," the OP wrote, "None of these people's authority figures growing up taught them how to clean up after themselves," before relating how a regular customer puts four sugars in his drink, then leaves the empty packets — as well as his stir stick — on the bar every single day. Incredibly, there are three trash cans the man could pick from, but he chooses none.
Another commenter called the Starbucks condiment bar a "free-for-all," saying it's obvious people don't care (via Reddit). A third called out people who put their garbage in the ceramic mugs (that Starbucks also brought back), and then put them in the return bin. One person related how, incredibly, customers would bring the condiments to the pick-up counter and "leave THAT a mess[,] too" (per Reddit). This is why we can't have nice things, folks!
Proper condiment bar etiquette
Starbucks took away the condiment bar because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it might not take a worldwide pestilence to make the coffee chain take it away again. If the condiment bar proves to be too disruptive to everyday operations, Starbucks would be well within its rights to shutter the counters again. So, moving forward, everyone should be on their best behavior, displaying impeccable condiment bar etiquette, like — as many employees from the same Starbucks thread encouraged — being sure to use the trash cans for trash, and not leaving garbage sitting around on the bar for employees to clean up. If you spill, too, it takes just a moment to grab a napkin and wipe it up, and then throw it away in the garbage.
Also, don't use the free milk and other dairy products as your own personal creamery. It might be tempting to refill your child's sippy cup with oat milk from the condiment bar, but that's taking advantage of the freebies. Just go up to the counter and order a plain cup of oat milk — they'll likely be happy to oblige you, seeing as though it's one of the easiest, most straightforward customizations they'll see all day. Finally, nabbing a few extra sugars or napkins is fine, both legally and ethically, but we don't recommend taking handfuls of either, especially if you visit the same Starbucks every day. It all starts to add up pretty quickly, especially if others are doing the same.