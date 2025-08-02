Why Some Reddit Users Avoid Starbucks' Condiment Bar

Starbucks made headlines in early 2025 when it brought back the cafe freebies that fans had been begging for, including free drink refills, as well as the condiment bar. The condiment bars at Starbucks feature milk and creamer options, as well as sweeteners, all of which are self-serve at a separate counter. But mere months later, Reddit has lit up with complaints from employees and customers who would prefer to skip the condiment bar. The reason? People have been leaving them an awful mess, and it's distasteful both to use and clean up.

On the Starbucks subreddit, in a thread entitled "Adults cannot be trusted with the condiment bar," the OP wrote, "None of these people's authority figures growing up taught them how to clean up after themselves," before relating how a regular customer puts four sugars in his drink, then leaves the empty packets — as well as his stir stick — on the bar every single day. Incredibly, there are three trash cans the man could pick from, but he chooses none.

Another commenter called the Starbucks condiment bar a "free-for-all," saying it's obvious people don't care (via Reddit). A third called out people who put their garbage in the ceramic mugs (that Starbucks also brought back), and then put them in the return bin. One person related how, incredibly, customers would bring the condiments to the pick-up counter and "leave THAT a mess[,] too" (per Reddit). This is why we can't have nice things, folks!