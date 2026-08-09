How Much Costco Kirkland Signature Bourbon Whiskey Cost In 2021 Vs 2026
Costco has established itself as a famed retailer for liquor, especially for its private label offerings. Spirits sold under the retailer's Kirkland Signature label often come from famed producers, all at a fraction of the price tag – the store's available bourbons come as no exception. You can find Kentucky-crafted expressions of small-batch, bottled-in-bond, and a single barrel bourbon at Costco, all in well-priced 1-liter bottles.
These three spirits have appeared on Costco's shelves for years; reviews have surfaced since 2021. Yet remarkably, while drink and cocktail prices have both steeply risen over such a five-year time span, the prices for Costco's private label bourbons have not. In 2019, the small batch bourbon set back shoppers $19; today the bottle can be spotted at a Los Angeles Costco location for $20.79 (which is $4 less than the rate of inflation). The bottled-in-bond is the same: priced at $25 in August of 2021 and $27.49 in July 2026. And there's no significant price hike with the single barrel either; $29.99 in December 2021 changed to a price of $30.58 in 2026. While bourbon prices varied per warehouse even back in 2021, the trend shows that Costco's bourbons remain a great deal as ever. Just keep in mind that not all Costco warehouses stock liquor (per state laws) if you're trying to track down the well-priced booze.
Costco offers an array of well-priced bourbons
The trio of Kirkland Kentucky bourbons all debuted in 2021, transparently sourced from the 1792 distillery, a brand under the huge Sazerac Company. The 1792 distillery brand independently sells its bourbons, too, with many of its expressions priced higher than at Costco. Sure, the composition of each line is likely distinct. Yet, nevertheless, Kirkland's offerings are top-notch liquors, not poorly received alternatives.
Not to mention, you can find some other affordable whiskeys to buy at Costco, too. There's also the Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, for instance, remarkably priced at $28.49 for a 1.75-liter bottle. First spotted by Costco shoppers in 2026, users suggest a different private label arrangement: "Unlike the others, this one isn't made by 1792," noted a Reddit poster, although the precise supplier isn't definite.
Costco's also a great stop for name-brand bourbons. You can grab a 1.75-liter bottle of Elijah Craig Bourbon Whiskey for $28.47, or a 750-milliliter bottle of Angel's Envy Bourbon Kentucky for $43.19 – competitive pricing for the famed labels. So in an era when it's increasingly expensive to drink out, know that Costco is the place to go for good value Kentucky bourbon.