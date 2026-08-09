How Much Costco Kirkland Signature Bourbon Whiskey Cost In 2021 Vs 2026

Costco has established itself as a famed retailer for liquor, especially for its private label offerings. Spirits sold under the retailer's Kirkland Signature label often come from famed producers, all at a fraction of the price tag – the store's available bourbons come as no exception. You can find Kentucky-crafted expressions of small-batch, bottled-in-bond, and a single barrel bourbon at Costco, all in well-priced 1-liter bottles.

These three spirits have appeared on Costco's shelves for years; reviews have surfaced since 2021. Yet remarkably, while drink and cocktail prices have both steeply risen over such a five-year time span, the prices for Costco's private label bourbons have not. In 2019, the small batch bourbon set back shoppers $19; today the bottle can be spotted at a Los Angeles Costco location for $20.79 (which is $4 less than the rate of inflation). The bottled-in-bond is the same: priced at $25 in August of 2021 and $27.49 in July 2026. And there's no significant price hike with the single barrel either; $29.99 in December 2021 changed to a price of $30.58 in 2026. While bourbon prices varied per warehouse even back in 2021, the trend shows that Costco's bourbons remain a great deal as ever. Just keep in mind that not all Costco warehouses stock liquor (per state laws) if you're trying to track down the well-priced booze.