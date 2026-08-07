Old West Cowboys Relied On This Doughy Food During Rough Times

The life of a cowboy was worlds away from what we're used to seeing on screen. It was a tough, unrewarding job that demanded weeks, or even months, on long trails far from civilization. It also carried unique occupational hazards, including securing a reliable source of food. Daily life meant herding huge cattle drives, catching calves with ropes, and spending long nights on watch for predators. It's tiring just to read about. But cowboys were famously resourceful, and to keep themselves on their feet, they always had sourdough biscuits on hand.

Yep, that's right. Cowboys were eating sourdough long before it was cool. But it was nothing like the trendy loaves we know and love today. It was a simple affair, made from a basic mix of flour, water or milk (if they were lucky), baking soda or sourdough starter, sugar (a rare luxury), and lard, which was likely rendered from salt pork, another trail essential. Cowboys carried only what they needed, but the chuckwagon's cook always kept a Dutch oven on hand, which made baking biscuits over an open fire and hot coals a breeze — and is still how many people bake bread today, albeit with slightly more refined measurements and techniques.

There are plenty of reasons why biscuits were well-suited to trail life. For starters, the core ingredients — flour, water, and salt — were cheap, easy to come by, and lasted a long time without spoiling. As long as these ingredients were occasionally added to the sourdough starter, cooks could keep making biscuits indefinitely — the world's oldest sourdough starter is over 4,000 years old. But they were more than just sustenance. Biscuits occupied a special place in a cowboy's heart, and any chuckwagon "cookie" who could whip up a good batch instantly earned the respect of the crew.