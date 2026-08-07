10 Frozen Mexican Breakfast Items You Can Find At Walmart
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When you're just waking up in the morning and your tummy is grumbling for some sustenance, you may normally try to stick with something familiar, whether it's your favorite type of cereal or your go-to order at a bakery or fast food spot. However, sometimes your taste buds may be craving something a little different, and perhaps some bold flavors to really perk up your senses for the day ahead. That's where Mexican-style breakfasts can step in to help add some excitement to your morning routine. You may already be aware of breakfast burritos, but there is a whole world of traditional early morning foods from south of the border, along with regional American favorites and some more creative dishes utilizing chiles, chorizo, and tortillas.
The one minor roadblock to enjoying these specialties at home is that they require some time to prepare, along with some special ingredients. But Walmart can help alleviate this problem with its selection of frozen Mexican breakfast foods. Below are seeral can't-miss items from the big-box retailer that include everything from gluten-free and lower-carb options to gas station favorites and Southwestern classics. Keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary from location to location.
Tapatío Birria Tacos provide an egg-free taste of a traditional breakfast
Birria is actually a traditional breakfast food in Mexico, but trying to make birria tacos at home can be a long process. You don't need to worry about any of that with this frozen breakfast, though, as the saucy, shredded beef comes loaded into toasted corn tortillas along with stretchy Chihuahua cheese. Each package contains three tacos, but what really sets these apart is the extra kick from Tapatío, a California-born hot sauce that's been around for more than 50 years and has a major cult following.
Tapatío Birria Tacos with Tapatio Hot Sauce are available at Walmart for $4.88.
Red's Turkey Sausage Breakfast Burritos combine great taste and convenience
This burrito from Red's features scrambled eggs and a blend of cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheeses, but substitutes the usual pork and/or beef sausage with a sage-forward turkey variety. A package includes four burritos, so you can enjoy this hearty-yet-lighter breakfast throughout the week.
Red's Turkey Sausage Breakfast Burritos are available at Walmart for $6.82.
El Monterey's empanadas are filled with breakfast essentials
Empanadas are half-moon-shaped pastries with savory fillings popular throughout Latin America. These breakfast empanadas feature a crispy, flaky flour tortilla-inspired crust that has been lightly fried. A box comes with 24 empanadas, meaning you can have these living in your freezer for whenever you need a quick, on-the-go start to your day, or you can include them as part of a large breakfast spread.
El Monterey No Sleeves Cheese Egg Potato and Bacon Empanadas are available at Walmart for $86.65.
Start your day the Mexican way with Bueno Hand-Made Pork Tamales
Tamales are a popular breakfast food in Mexico, and the soft textures of these steamed corn cakes feel like a warm hug when you're still waking up, especially with a cup of Mexican hot chocolate. But even following a basic tamale recipe can be a bit tedious, and they can take a long time to cook. If that seems like too much work for you, opt for these precooked frozen ones instead. A box comes with 12 corn cakes filled with shredded pork braised in a red chile sauce.
Bueno Hand-Made Pork Tamales are available at Walmart for $13.32.
Egg, Cheese, and Jalapeño Burritos bring the heat
If you love Tex-Mex queso, then you need to get your hands on these burritos. The combination of scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and American cheese lets you enjoy this favorite dip at breakfast, and the addition of pepper jack and jalapeño chiles gives each of these handhelds the kick of heat you need to wake up in the morning. These come in cases of 24 individually wrapped burritos, so you can just grab one to reheat at work or bring a bunch to share with coworkers.
El Monterey Signature Egg Cheese and Jalapeno Burritos are available at Walmart for $87.56.
These Salsa Verde Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwiches feature a zesty sauce
Instead of bread, the bun in this breakfast handheld is made of two ultra-crispy hash brown patties containing salsa verde, eggs, and cheese mixed right inside, and they both surround a boldly seasoned chorizo patty. Salsa verde means "green sauce" in Spanish and is made with a medley of green chiles and tomatillos, the tomato's tangy, verdant relative. These gluten-free sandwiches come in packs of two.
bettergoods Gluten-Free Salsa Verde Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwiches are available at Walmart for $5.84.
Jimmy Dean's Protein Breakfast Bowl offers a nice break from sausage and bacon
This breakfast bowl from Jimmy Dean eschews the brand's signature sausage in favor of chunks of chipotle-marinated chicken smothered in a sauce featuring the same smoky chile pepper. It's all mixed in with scrambled eggs and topped with Monterey Jack cheese to bring things back to a more traditional breakfast experience. Each package is one serving, so you can easily grab one from the freezer and microwave it while waiting for your morning cappuccino or latte to kick in.
Jimmy Dean Protein Breakfast Bowl, Chipotle Chicken, Scrambled Egg & Monterey Jack is available at Walmart for $3.87.
Tina's Red Hot Breakfast Burrito balances fiery heat with hearty ingredients
This 8-ounce burrito stars fiery hot sausage. Potatoes, real scrambled eggs, and two types of cheese act as costars, while a combination of tomatoes, bell peppers, and several types of chiles reinforces the spicy sausage's smoldering heat while offsetting the richness of the other ingredients.
Tina's Red Hot Breakfast Burrito is available at Walmart for $1.97.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tornados boast classic morning flavors
If you enjoy savoring a taquito from a roller grill at a gas station or convenience store, then grab yourself a case of these breakfast Tornados. They feature that familiar tortilla shell that's lightly crispy and just a bit chewy, but these are stuffed with a breakfast-time favorite combination of eggs, sausage crumbles, and cheese. Each case contains 24 Tornados, so you can be sure to always have these around for busy mornings, or you can serve them as appetizers at a Mexican-themed brunch.
Ruiz El Monterey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Tornados are available at Walmart for $75.43.
Hatch chiles star in Green Chile Food Company's breakfast burrito
You can now bring the flavors of the Southwest home with this frozen breakfast burrito that's actually made in the Land of Enchantment and showcases its iconic Hatch chile pepper. Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and hash browns comprise the hearty foundation for this zesty regional breakfast that may just transport you to Lotaburger in every bite. Each case comes with 12 individually wrapped burritos.
Green Chile Food Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Burrito with Hashbrowns Green Chile Cheddar and Salsa is available at Walmart for $80.11.