Pair This Spice With Blueberries For 20X The Flavor

Whether you're whipping up some muffins or crafting homemade jam, there are a few mistakes we all make when cooking with blueberries. Of course, one of the most important is to avoid using any that aren't perfectly ripe, but even if you've managed to score the best blueberries at the store, you'll be missing out on taking them to the next level if you don't incorporate one simple spice: coriander.

Coriander is an earthy and slightly sweet spice that's derived from the Coriandrum sativum plant of the parsley family. While the leaves are referred to as cilantro, the seeds are called coriander – at least here in the USA. In addition to its soft sweetness, it also carries notes of citrus, which clearly make it a solid pairing for blueberries, given that the fruit is so often presented with lemon. But what really makes coriander a perfect match for blueberries is the fact that it contains a high level of linalool. This terpene (chemicals that make plants smell nice) gives the spice a floral taste and aroma. And since blueberries also contain linalool, combining them with coriander doubles down on the flavor, creating a more intense blueberry experience in anything from pancakes or quick breads to pies, cobblers, and even a fruity barbecue sauce or marinade.

If you want even more linalool in your blueberry-based dish or drink, there are a few other good sources to toss in with the coriander. Lavender and sweet basil also top the list of foods with the terpene and can complement both the fruit and the spice.