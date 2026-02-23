Gordon Ramsay Unlocks The Potential Of Spices With This Old-School Kitchen Tool

Celebrity chefs can be incredibly helpful when deciding which kitchen tools are worth buying and which ones to skip. Take Anthony Bourdain, for example, who hated garlic presses, or Ina Garten, who says that silver tasting spoons are a must-have utensil. Another celebrity chef whose endorsements carry serious weight is Gordon Ramsay. With eight Michelin stars to his name, he clearly knows a thing or two about kitchen essentials, and one tool he consistently swears by is the mortar and pestle.

The pestle and mortar is a two-part tool whose sole purpose is crushing and grinding substances into oblivion. The mortar refers to the bowl, and the pestle is the handheld, club-like stick. Together, they use friction and pressure to break down materials. It's a prime example of old-school kitchen tools that still hold up today, and according to Ramsay, it's perfect for grinding down whole spices into a fine powder. You'll find plenty of different materials available, but for breaking down whole spices, we recommend using natural, abrasive stones like granite.

There are many reasons why you'd want to break down your whole spices. For starters, freshly ground spices trump pre-ground ones as they retain their essential oils, releasing their flavors and aromas upon being crushed. On top of that, the pestle and mortar allow you to create your own unique spice mixes, which you can use as a rub for meats or vegetables, in marinades, or even as a flavoring for salt and sugar.