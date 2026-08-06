12 Underrated '60s Candies You Need To Try

Bonomo Turkish Taffy is one of the oldest candies on this list. Originating in 1912, the treat was sold exclusively at Coney Island before it expanded into a nationally coveted item. The candy was marketed with catchy jingles through television ads and a slogan that's still on the packaging today — "Smack it. Crack it!"

The taffy was one of the first sweets to be sold on TV in the late 1940s. By the 1960s, it was well known and only cost a nickel in many places. It comes in several different flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, and banana. The candy was discontinued in 1989 but was brought back due to popular demand in 2010.

Fans remember getting full-size bars of the sweet for Halloween in the 1960s and how they would freeze it, then throw it on the sidewalk to crack the hard taffy into smaller, more manageable pieces. Others recall buying the treat with their parents, making it even more nostalgic. 1960s kids loved the stuff, even if chewing it before letting it soften a bit could lead to pulled fillings. For those patient enough to wait, the sweet would last for quite a while, making a great investment for kids with a few cents to spend.