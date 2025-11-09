The Candy That's Iconic In The Northeast

When you think of food associated with Buffalo, New York, what immediately comes to mind for most people is Buffalo wings, its biggest culinary claim to fame. But for people who live in the city, it could just as easily be beef on weck, its juicier, saltier take on the French dip, or a sweet treat with an unusual name that's iconic in the city and the greater Western New York region: sponge candy.

Crunchy and light sponge candy, which is also popular in nearby Erie, Pennsylvania, gets its name from its small, airy holes that make it look like a sponge. The usually cube-shaped candy is enrobed in chocolate, and crunches when you bite into it, before melting in your mouth with a toasted sugary flavor. It's mostly commonly covered with milk or dark chocolate, but some have white chocolate (which isn't really chocolate), a peanut butter coating, or chocolate with added orange or berry flavor.

Sponge candy is made by heating sugar, corn syrup, and water together in copper kettles, then stirring in gelatin and baking soda. The baking soda leavener makes the molten candy rise, which creates tiny bubbles, and the gelatin sets it, forming its trademark appearance and texture. The large candy batches cool overnight and harden, and are then sawn into bite-sized pieces the next day. The final step is covering the pieces with chocolate, which not only adds chocolatey goodness, it protects the delicate candy from exposure to the air. Heat and humidity can both easily affect the candy's interior and turn it moist and sticky. That's why it's best to eat them fast or store them in a cool, dry place.