Why You Should Keep Chalk In Your Kitchen

When it comes to oil stains, especially ones on fabric, it's important to address them as soon as possible so they don't become long-term problems. As strange as it sounds, chalk is actually your best option to handle them, because it's cheap, effective, and easy to store.

When grease sits on fabrics, it sinks deeper and deeper into the threads until it's almost impossible to get out. That's why whenever you're doing something that may dirty your clothes, it's best to have something on hand that you can immediately reach for and address the problem. Chalk is as convenient as it gets since you can store it pretty much anywhere and all you have to do is rub it into the stain before washing your clothes. As it breaks off into the fabric, all those little mineral-based particles absorb the oil before it has a chance to sink into the threads.

To avoid any extra dyes or aromas, you'll want to use plain old white chalk rather than what the kids may use to draw on the sidewalk. Since it's non-toxic, you can use it on just about any kitchen fabric, from towels to curtains, making it another great Dollar Tree gem for cleaning a dirty kitchen. You can even run to your fridge and combine the chalk with an egg yolk to remove stains, further increasing the cleaning power without needing to turn to a chemical alternative.