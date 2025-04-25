To Remove Stubborn Coffee Stains, Run To Your Fridge For One Ingredient

Anyone who has ever spilled coffee on their clothes or all over the carpet knows how hard it is to remove the stains. Hot coffee opens up fabric fibers and makes the already potent tannins drive even deeper, to the point where they're almost impossible to remove. However, you probably already have access to one of the best stain remover tools (short of a chemical cleaning agent): egg yolk.

A single egg yolk contains between one and half and two grams of lecithin, an emulsifier that's great at removing stains. In fact, egg yolks are the main reason mayonnaise is the secret to cleaning water rings off your table. In the amounts you'd find in food, lecithin is perfectly safe and nonsensitizing to humans and animals, making it a great eco-friendly cleaner. However, keep in mind that raw eggs, particularly unpasteurized varieties, may contain harmful bacteria, so it's always best to wash the fabric you're cleaning thoroughly once the stain is removed.

To use egg yolk as a stain remover, all you have to do is whisk it, rub it into the stain for a couple minutes with a cloth, then rinse and repeat as necessary. You'll probably want to use a scented cleaning agent to remove the eggy smell afterwards, but your stain should come out quite quickly. One of the best benefits of cleaning stains with egg yolks is that they can be combined with all sorts of other eco-friendly cleaners to create powerful combinations.