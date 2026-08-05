What Sabbath Mode On Your Fridge Means

Although some argue modern fridges are not as smart as midcentury models, from integrated touch screens to AI vision, today's refrigerators often feature a wide assortment of handy apps, gadgets, and upgrades. One feature they're likely to have is Sabbath mode, which might not mean much if you're not Jewish. But to Shabbat-observant Jews, this essential feature permits them to keep using their refrigerator during one of the religion's most important ritual days.

Shabbat refers to the weekly Jewish day of rest (aka the sabbath, sometimes called shabbos), which begins at sunset on Friday and ends after nightfall on Saturday. Jewish law forbids Jews from doing "work" on Shabbat. These activities are categorized into 39 forms of labor called melachah. Shabbat rules predate refrigerators — or any modern tech, for that matter — but the ancient categories of melachah are still applied to new inventions by analyzing how they function. Take opening a refrigerator door, for example. Typically, a light turns on, which is considered forbidden: It can be seen as creating a spark, completing a circuit (which falls under the category of "building"), or heating a filament, depending on which rabbinic interpretation you follow. So if you're craving a cold snack on Shabbat, Sabbath mode comes in clutch.

Sabbath mode must be turned on before the Sabbath begins; adjusting digital electronic settings during the holy day itself is forbidden. Depending on your fridge model, activating it in advance can have several different functions — like ensuring that the interior bulbs stay off when you open the door, control panels and digital screens turn off or stop responding to touch, and ice makers and water dispensers are also typically disabled. This allows observers to continue using the fridge without directly influencing how it functions, therefore adhering to the rules of the Sabbath.