Need A Cake But No Time To Bake? Grab King's Hawaiian Rolls

For the rolls, Aldi sells King's Hawaiian dupes that are significantly less expensive. Keep in mind, however, that they're known to stick to the tray in the package, so the bottoms might not be ideal if you're aiming for an unblemished end result.

When it comes to the frosting, you can save even more time by simply mixing Cool Whip and cream cheese for an easy, decadent spread. However, cream cheese softens at a lower temperature than butter, so if you're actually in a tropical climate, you may want to go with a simple buttercream frosting instead. To stay in line with the theme, try adding a bit of orange zest or grated ginger to the pineapple, or use passion fruit pulp, mango purée, or coconut cream.

For simplicity's sake, you can use canned pineapple or fresh berries for the filling. But if you're after more sweetness, make a fruit compote — you just need to simmer chopped, diced, or pureed fruit with a bit of sugar and water, plus maybe a little citrus juice, on the stovetop until it's thick and syrupy. If you're working with pineapple, crushed cardamom and orange juice will create a well-balanced, slightly spiced flavor profile, or go full piña colada with a mix of pineapple purée and coconut cream. Vanilla custard, or even store-bought vanilla pudding, can also be a nice way to lean into straightforward sweetness.

Once you've assembled your King's Hawaiian rolls cake, you can pipe a seaside scene with palm trees, use pressed edible flowers, or buy some pre-made sugar decorations. And when it's all complete, you might just step back in disbelief at the beautiful, no-bake cake you've created.