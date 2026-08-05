Need A Cake But No Time To Bake? Grab King's Hawaiian Rolls
King's Hawaiian rolls are loved for their soft, squishy, delicate texture and pronounced but restrained sweetness. The company's roots go back to the 1950s in Hilo, Hawaii, and the little breads have become something of a darling ingredient on the culinary scene in the years since. Appreciated for their versatility, they work equally well as the ideal brioche swap for French toast or the foundation for Hawaii-inspired cinnamon rolls. But for a super-easy dessert that's sure to impress, you can skip the mixing and baking altogether; just use a pack of the rolls, available on Amazon, to make a frosted and filled layer cake.
Any size package will work — to prep your pre-baked cake foundation, simply split your rolls into equal halves, so you end up with two clusters. Feel free to tuck diced pineapple between the layers or customize the filling with whatever chopped fruit and extras you prefer. Once you've stacked and frosted your cake, you can decorate it with colorful icing and flowers to match the tropical theme, pipe on a celebratory message, or keep it pristine with clean lines and corners. You'll end up with something that looks like a professional-quality layer cake, never having to worry about homemade creations burning in the oven or the nerve-racking process of cutting them into perfectly flat, uniform tiers.
Customizing this no-bake roll cake is easy and affordable
For the rolls, Aldi sells King's Hawaiian dupes that are significantly less expensive. Keep in mind, however, that they're known to stick to the tray in the package, so the bottoms might not be ideal if you're aiming for an unblemished end result.
When it comes to the frosting, you can save even more time by simply mixing Cool Whip and cream cheese for an easy, decadent spread. However, cream cheese softens at a lower temperature than butter, so if you're actually in a tropical climate, you may want to go with a simple buttercream frosting instead. To stay in line with the theme, try adding a bit of orange zest or grated ginger to the pineapple, or use passion fruit pulp, mango purée, or coconut cream.
For simplicity's sake, you can use canned pineapple or fresh berries for the filling. But if you're after more sweetness, make a fruit compote — you just need to simmer chopped, diced, or pureed fruit with a bit of sugar and water, plus maybe a little citrus juice, on the stovetop until it's thick and syrupy. If you're working with pineapple, crushed cardamom and orange juice will create a well-balanced, slightly spiced flavor profile, or go full piña colada with a mix of pineapple purée and coconut cream. Vanilla custard, or even store-bought vanilla pudding, can also be a nice way to lean into straightforward sweetness.
Once you've assembled your King's Hawaiian rolls cake, you can pipe a seaside scene with palm trees, use pressed edible flowers, or buy some pre-made sugar decorations. And when it's all complete, you might just step back in disbelief at the beautiful, no-bake cake you've created.