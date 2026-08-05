Chicago Vs Seattle Hot Dogs: How The Glizzy Styles Differ

There's no denying it: The hot dog is a certified all-American classic. The shining star of the Fourth of July cookout, the simple combination of a wiener served in a pillowy white bun is a thing of beauty. While the tried-and-tested recipe is already perfect, that hasn't stopped others from putting their own spin on it. There are plenty of delicious regional hot dog styles, but you don't have to look far to find some of the most iconic takes. Enter the Chicago and Seattle hot dogs. These recipes both take glizzies to the next level, but differ completely in their choice of bun, preparation, and toppings.

If you tell a Chicagoan their hot dog tastes like a Seattle dog — or vice versa — you're simply asking for trouble. The recipes might differ, but pride runs deep. They're more than just your average late-night bite, and each city has its own story behind its respective variation: Chicago can literally trace its dog's lineage all the way back to the Great Depression. In truth, aside from a foundation of a hearty sausage and the omission of ketchup — though though Chicago enforces that rule far more strictly than Seattle — there's hardly anything similar about the two.

But the sausage and bun are merely a blank canvas for toppings. Both styles reject the minimalism of your average hot dog, and neither holds back on delicious add-ons. The Chicago dog, famously "dragged through the garden," earned this nickname because it's piled high with an assortment of fresh vegetables, while the Seattle dog goes for creamy indulgence by slathering the bun with cream cheese and grilled onions. One brings crunch, the other brings creaminess, putting each in a league of its own.