How To Turn Leftover Yogurt Containers Into A Fruit Basket

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The next time you finish the remnants of another disposable plastic container, take a moment before you simply throw it away, because there are dozens of ways to reclaim it. You can pack your snacks in the leftover clamshells for your next road trip, and when you get to your destination, just throw them in the recycling bin. Or repurpose plastic takeout containers, like Martha Stewart does, to keep your herbs and spices fresh, sealed, and moisture-free.

If you enjoy crafts, you can even turn leftover yogurt containers into a beautifully decorative fruit basket, and all you need is a utility knife, scissors, a hot glue gun, twine (or relatively thin rope), and a piece of burlap or fabric that's opaque enough to cover up any text and images. And if you want to take the upcycling to another level — just like you can turn an old shirt into a coffee sleeve — a past-its-prime flannel makes an excellent covering for your basket.

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There are some guidelines to follow, but it's all pretty simple. Make your basket just as folksy and traditional, artistically imaginative, or downright cute as you'd like. It can blend harmoniously into the background or add a pop of color and whimsy to the kitchen (or wherever you choose to use it). It makes the perfect inexpensive gift or a fun way to pass a rainy afternoon with the kids. Even if you're not a "crafter," you'll have no problem with this one.