Don't Throw Out Plastic Fruit Containers – Use Them On Your Next Road Trip Instead

Snacking is as vital to a proper road trip experience as the car itself, but managing different sized bags and boxes is a space-wasting hassle. If you're a ravenous fruit eater, why not repurpose those plastic boxes they come in to enhance your next ride?

You can give fruit containers a good shake without breaking them, so they're durable enough to survive a bit of jostling as you distribute snacks. Their convenient shape and variety of sizes mean they can hold just about anything, from chips to chocolate, while still being easy to stack and store. Since they take up less space than most original packaging bags, you can stack them in a small, open-top cardboard box and just pass that around for people to make their selection. Plus, these boxes are a cinch to clean and only need a gentle scrubbing with soap before rinsing them off and letting them dry.

While the small holes for airflow may create crumbs, you can always cover these up with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Whatever you choose, just be sure it's food-safe, as your snacks will come in contact with the material at some point. While it may be easier to just tape over the holes, the adhesive in some tapes is toxic if ingested. But provided everything is food-safe, the only limit on what snacks you can pick is making sure they fit in the box.