Turn Old Shirts Into A Cozy Coffee Accessory

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The best sleeve you may ever need for your coffee might just be one that's already in your closet. There's an easy but genuinely useful DIY project hiding inside any old flannel or woven shirt with a cuff: a no-sew coffee sleeve that costs nothing. No craft supplies, no sewing machine, no special skills — just a shirt you no longer wear and a pair of sharp scissors.

The idea is simple. The buttoned cuff of a woven shirt is perfectly sized to slip over your standard takeaway or to-go coffee cup. The fabric is thick enough to insulate your hand from the heat, the button keeps it snug, and the whole thing slides on and off in seconds. Whether you're drinking a perfect pour-over at your desk, a homemade pumpkin spice latte, or something picked up on the way to work, a fabric sleeve will improve the experience, keeping your hand from getting too hot and your coffee from getting cold.

Beyond comfort, there's a real practical case for this. Disposable paper sleeves are single-use by design and rarely make it to a recycling bin. This one gets tossed in the wash with your regular laundry and comes back ready to go. It also works on cold cups — the woven fabric absorbs condensation and keeps your grip dry.