Turn Old Shirts Into A Cozy Coffee Accessory
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The best sleeve you may ever need for your coffee might just be one that's already in your closet. There's an easy but genuinely useful DIY project hiding inside any old flannel or woven shirt with a cuff: a no-sew coffee sleeve that costs nothing. No craft supplies, no sewing machine, no special skills — just a shirt you no longer wear and a pair of sharp scissors.
The idea is simple. The buttoned cuff of a woven shirt is perfectly sized to slip over your standard takeaway or to-go coffee cup. The fabric is thick enough to insulate your hand from the heat, the button keeps it snug, and the whole thing slides on and off in seconds. Whether you're drinking a perfect pour-over at your desk, a homemade pumpkin spice latte, or something picked up on the way to work, a fabric sleeve will improve the experience, keeping your hand from getting too hot and your coffee from getting cold.
Beyond comfort, there's a real practical case for this. Disposable paper sleeves are single-use by design and rarely make it to a recycling bin. This one gets tossed in the wash with your regular laundry and comes back ready to go. It also works on cold cups — the woven fabric absorbs condensation and keeps your grip dry.
How to make your shirt into a coffee holder
Ready to get crafting? Simply lay the sleeve of an old flannel shirt flat on a surface and find the seam where the cuff meets the rest of the sleeve. Cut cleanly along that line. A rough first pass with larger scissors works well — follow up with a smaller pair if you need to, and tidy the raw edge by trimming any loose threads. The goal is a clean, even cut all the way around.
If you want to prevent fraying over time, a thin line of Dritz Fray Check liquid along the cut edge will do the trick. It stiffens the fabric very slightly but holds the weave together through repeated washing. Alternatively, a strip of iron-on hem tape folded over the raw edge is a fast, no-fuss fix that also lets you take in the sleeve slightly if the fit is loose. With your new cozy, whether for a hot or cold coffee drink, that old shirt can live on and enjoy a new life.