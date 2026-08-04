Which Chain Has The Most Affordable Wings?
Wings have been part of a chicken's anatomy since time immemorial, and humans have probably been consuming them for just as long. But when many Americans think of wings, they think of a particular style that's only been around since the 1960s and was invented in Buffalo, New York. There are actually two restaurants credited with this invention: Wings and Things and Anchor Bar, although the latter often gets all the credit. This style of coating cooked chicken wings in a spicy sauce really took off in the 1980s, as many Americans were shifting away from buying whole chickens in favor of chicken breasts. Restaurants realized they could make a huge profit selling the otherwise discarded wings, on top of the drinks customers would order to offset the dish's saltiness. Before long, wings became a fixture at restaurants throughout the country, including many chains.
While they used to be cheap, a basket of these saucy finger foods can run you a pretty penny these days. Nevertheless, some restaurants still keep prices low. We looked at 13 national chains that sell wings similar to the original Buffalo style, which feature separated drumettes and flats, include bones, and are tossed in sauce. We compared prices at restaurants in the same geographic area and calculated the cost per wing for the smallest order at each business. The winner is Little Caesars at $1.04 per wing, making the chain more than just a spot to pick up a whole pizza for under $10. But even if the pizzeria does have the cheapest wings, it may not have all the extras you need to enjoy them the way you like.
From Little Caesars to Zaxby's, wing value varies widely
You kind of get what you pay for at Little Caesars: It only offers three flavors — Buffalo, BBQ, and Garlic Parmesan — and doesn't include a dipping sauce. Popeyes, which is the next least expensive option at $1.17 per wing, offers three sauces and four spice rubs, plus a complimentary dip chosen from options that range from tangy tartar sauce to unique picks like Mardi Gras Mustard. Domino's wings come dressed in one of five different sauces for $1.25 per wing, but like its diminutive ancient Roman competitor, it doesn't include any dipping sauces or accouterments. But even if you pay for a sauce cup, Little Caesars still wins by a penny.
Wingstop, which specializes in this finger-licking delicacy, actually came in fourth place, with each wing costing $1.42. You'd think that a chain with the word "wing" in its name would include a dip and some carrot and celery sticks with your order, as per tradition, but you have to order them à la carte. Surprisingly, only Applebee's and Twin Peaks included veggies and dip with an order, and the latter was the priciest of the restaurants we researched at $2.25 per wing. Nevertheless, Wingstop is still the most affordable option if you want all the fixings.
Zaxby's was perhaps the most surprising business we researched, as its wings were the second most expensive on the list at $2 apiece. For a quarter more, you might as well head over to Twin Peaks for table service, an adult beverage, and big-screen TVs. But if you really want to save money, you can easily make Buffalo wings yourself with a basic recipe.