Which Chain Has The Most Affordable Wings?

Wings have been part of a chicken's anatomy since time immemorial, and humans have probably been consuming them for just as long. But when many Americans think of wings, they think of a particular style that's only been around since the 1960s and was invented in Buffalo, New York. There are actually two restaurants credited with this invention: Wings and Things and Anchor Bar, although the latter often gets all the credit. This style of coating cooked chicken wings in a spicy sauce really took off in the 1980s, as many Americans were shifting away from buying whole chickens in favor of chicken breasts. Restaurants realized they could make a huge profit selling the otherwise discarded wings, on top of the drinks customers would order to offset the dish's saltiness. Before long, wings became a fixture at restaurants throughout the country, including many chains.

While they used to be cheap, a basket of these saucy finger foods can run you a pretty penny these days. Nevertheless, some restaurants still keep prices low. We looked at 13 national chains that sell wings similar to the original Buffalo style, which feature separated drumettes and flats, include bones, and are tossed in sauce. We compared prices at restaurants in the same geographic area and calculated the cost per wing for the smallest order at each business. The winner is Little Caesars at $1.04 per wing, making the chain more than just a spot to pick up a whole pizza for under $10. But even if the pizzeria does have the cheapest wings, it may not have all the extras you need to enjoy them the way you like.