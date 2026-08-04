The Culver's Sister Restaurant That Trades In Burger Patties For Southern BBQ

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In 1984, the Culver family introduced their unique ButterBurgers to the town of Sauk City, Wisconsin, at their very first location. Since then, Culver's has expanded to 1,000 locations in more than half of the states in the USA. For the vast majority of that time, the family members maintained sole ownership, but in 2017, they sold a small portion to Roark Capital Group, making them a sister restaurant to numerous other brands, including one Southern barbecue chain that the equity firm had also invested in several months earlier: Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q.

In addition to the close proximity, timewise, of Roark's investment in Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, the two restaurants also share similarities in their origin stories: Jim 'N Nick's was also originally family owned (by Jim Pihakis and his son, Nick) and opened just a year after Culver's, in 1985. However, the similarities end there. Culver's legacy lies in its burgers with buttered buns, Fresh Frozen Custard, and cheese curds, a Midwestern favorite that you can boost with other toppings on the menu. In contrast, Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q originated in Alabama, and remains firmly rooted in the South, with 63 locations throughout seven states. Its menu reflects the region's love for smoked meats, with everything from brisket and chicken to turkey and pork, all served as platters or on a Martin's Potato Bun. Plus, ribs and sausage are hearty options, too. And for those looking for a snack, there are smoked chicken wings or nachos that can be topped with several of the meats. Best of all, the chain has no microwaves and no freezers — just fresh and freshly made food.