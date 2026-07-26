Add 2 Menu Items To Your Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds For A Major Flavor Boost

Ask an American about cheese curds, and they might not even know what they are, or have only heard of them as part of Canada's beloved french fry dish, poutine. But in Wisconsin, a center of dairy production known as "America's Dairyland," they can't get enough of them. That's why even though Wisconsin-founded Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers, the top finisher in our U.S. burger chain ranking also features curds as a popular menu item. The golden nuggets are delicious as-is, but you can give them an extra boost by covering them with two other items from the Midwestern chain's menu: the chili and cheese sauce.

Culver's white and yellow cheddar curds are coated in seasoned breading that includes dried garlic, onion, parsley, and other spices – and are then deep-fried. The second component, George's Chili, is named after George Culver, who co-founded the chain in 1984 with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. He developed the recipe for the medium-heat menu side that's made with beef, tomatoes, kidney beans, peppers, onions, celery, and a secret spice mix. You could also opt for more flavor elements with George's Chili Supreme, which is topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, and raw red onion. Lastly, the Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce is a blend of sharp cheddar and dairy that includes butter and dry milk.

Request your curds in the coated paper trays the Chili Cheddar Fries come in instead of their usual paper bags. Pour the chili on first, and then top them both with the cheese sauce. You'll have a delicious side that can double as a meal, depending on how hungry you are.