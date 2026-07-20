Who Actually Owns Culver's?

In the storied world of fast food, Culver's is a relative newcomer. The chain started in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, with the thoroughly Midwestern specialty of making unique ButterBurgers and Reddit's favorite fast food frozen treat, custard. As of July 2026, the chain operates 1,000 locations across 26 states, letting many grab a bite of Wisconsin specialties.

Despite its strong regional flair, there's no guarantee the chain is still Wisconsin-owned. For example, Whataburger — Texas' beloved burger brand — controversially sold to a Chicago investment firm, which is one reason the chain has expanded into different states. Such a storyline doesn't apply to Culver's, though; the business remains owned by the Culver family.

A private equity firm did acquire a minority stake in the business in 2017. Nevertheless, the company is dedicated to keeping a majority ownership stake in Culver family hands. Co-founder Craig Culver, who helped found the very first Culver's in 1984, served as the company's CEO until 2015 and has worked as chairman since. Meanwhile, co-founder Lea Culver, who originally ran the front of house, continues to serve as the director of the Culver's Foundation. To this day, Culver's operates out of the Sauk City area, cementing the chain's deep Midwestern roots.