Who Actually Owns Culver's?
In the storied world of fast food, Culver's is a relative newcomer. The chain started in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, with the thoroughly Midwestern specialty of making unique ButterBurgers and Reddit's favorite fast food frozen treat, custard. As of July 2026, the chain operates 1,000 locations across 26 states, letting many grab a bite of Wisconsin specialties.
Despite its strong regional flair, there's no guarantee the chain is still Wisconsin-owned. For example, Whataburger — Texas' beloved burger brand — controversially sold to a Chicago investment firm, which is one reason the chain has expanded into different states. Such a storyline doesn't apply to Culver's, though; the business remains owned by the Culver family.
A private equity firm did acquire a minority stake in the business in 2017. Nevertheless, the company is dedicated to keeping a majority ownership stake in Culver family hands. Co-founder Craig Culver, who helped found the very first Culver's in 1984, served as the company's CEO until 2015 and has worked as chairman since. Meanwhile, co-founder Lea Culver, who originally ran the front of house, continues to serve as the director of the Culver's Foundation. To this day, Culver's operates out of the Sauk City area, cementing the chain's deep Midwestern roots.
Culver's operated as a family business since opening
From its earliest days, Culver's operated as a family affair. The restaurant was opened by two generations of Culvers: parents George and Ruth, alongside their son Craig and his wife, Lea. Working in the food industry ran in the family. In the 1960s, the elder Culvers purchased and later sold an A&W, as well as a summer resort, where their son Craig met Lea.
The family's entrepreneurial ventures continued into the 1980s, when they bought the A&W in Sauk City once more. The location eventually became the first Culver's. Craig took over as the restaurant's owner, managing operations as well as cooking. Meanwhile, Lea took over the front of house alongside Ruth.
For years, Culver's operated as a standalone restaurant until a second Wisconsin location opened in 1990. Franchising began the same year, and the Midwestern chain continued to grow, reaching five U.S. regions by the 21st century. Much like fellow Midwestern chain White Castle, which has been family-owned since 1921, this Midwestern classic keeps it in the family.