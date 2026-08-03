Instantly Improve Boring Gravies With This Store-Bought Sauce

For a nice hit of salty, savory flavor, nothing beats the magic of brown gravy poured over fresh-cooked beef, pork tenderloin, or fluffy mashed potatoes. You can make it from scratch with roast beef, prime rib, and rendered steak drippings, or even just cook down some bouillon or beef stock for a wonderfully velvety, unctuous add-on. If you want to keep it extra simple, you can improve store-bought gravy with a bit of booze. But when you've thrown everything you've got at it and realize it still needs an extra kick of seasoning, think about adding a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce to expand the flavor.

Worcestershire sauce was created by Lea & Perrins in Worcester, England. Whether you buy the name brand or a generic alternative, most bottles share the same core ingredients: vinegar, sugar, molasses, salt, garlic powder, tamarind, and anchovies — a fermented blend of sweet and salty that creates the sauce's distinctive taste.

Worcestershire easily lends itself to beef gravy, but it can also add an unexpected tang to chicken or turkey gravy. Simply whisk it in with whatever other spices you're using once you've formed the base. All you need is about a half tablespoon of the brown liquid for a modest pop of zesty, umami undertones that settle just right on the palate without overcomplicating the flavor.