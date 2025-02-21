Jazz Up The Flavor Of Store-Bought Gravy With One Boozy Ingredient

While store-bought gravy may be a great time saver, it often lacks flavor and depth. It's a difficult choice, convenience over excellence, but you may not have to compromise. With just a bit of medium to high-proof liquor, you can make something truly special.

Once the alcohol has evaporated away, booze becomes a transformative cooking ingredient. It alone has a great depth of flavor, so even small amounts can impart that taste quickly. While the gravy heats in the pot, add a tablespoon or two of wine or liquor. This gives the alcohol plenty of time to disperse throughout the pot while the flavorful compounds of the booze intermingle with the gravy's other ingredients. While no amount of cooking actually burns off 100% of alcohol, using a larger pot increases the surface area of the liquid, meaning you need to spend less time simmering your gravy.

Discussions about what kind of alcohol you should add to gravy are varied and sometimes heated. Diehard enthusiasts of steak au poivre may insist that cognac is the only possible choice, while others may claim that bourbon adds a bit of sweetness to the sharp, peppery sauce. Whatever you choose, a good rule of thumb is to match the colors of the booze and gravy.