Give Your Salmon The Ultimate Flavor Upgrade By Making It Cowboy Style

Many people either love salmon or can't stand it — it's a truly polarizing protein for which there typically is no in-between — and that's okay. If you're on the "can't get enough" side of the debate, what could be better than a simple preparation with high-quality fish? It cooks freaky fast, so it's perfect even for a weeknight (and you can prepare it so it doesn't leak white goo). Plus, it's so versatile, pairing well with a variety of sides. Now, all this can be true, but if your salmon has been feeling a little blah lately, you need to give it a kick in the pants and upgrade the flavor by making it cowboy style — that is, giving it the cowboy butter treatment.

Essentially a compound butter loaded with herbs, spices, and mustard, cowboy butter is famous as a steak topping — but it's just as incredible on salmon. It does typically include quite a few ingredients — the one we pair with barbecue brisket has nine — but you're not doing anything particularly technical with them, just combining them with the butter, shaping it into a log, and letting it sit in the fridge until it has solidified. Then, you can prepare the salmon as you normally would, making sure it gets a good, hard sear skin-side down in a pan first. When it's about a minute away from finishing, add the cowboy butter to the pan and start basting. It's literally that easy and quick.