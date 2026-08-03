Pirates Used This Old-School Cooking Method To Prepare Their Food

The Golden Age of Piracy conjures up images of rogue Jack Sparrow-esque sailors pillaging their way through the seven seas, buried treasure forgotten to time, and tales of mystical sea creatures. But while their romanticized exploits dominate modern media, considerably less thought is given to their less-exciting daily reality — like what they ate. Interestingly, the term "buccaneers" offers a clue into how pirates prepared their meals.

Particularly associated with pirates operating in the Caribbean and Pacific coast of Central America, buccaneers didn't spring out of nowhere. Before it came to be associated with rowdy behavior, it once referred to an old-school cooking method. In the 17th-century Spanish colony of Hispaniola (modern-day Haiti and the Dominican Republic), it was well documented that pirates living on the island would cook meat on a boucan — a traditional wooden grill used by indigenous people of South America and the Caribbean to slow-smoke and dry meat. The rustic method was borrowed by pirates and became so synonymous with them that French sailors eventually referred to them as "boucaniers," with buccaneers being the anglicized spelling.

The original buccaneers weren't your typical Blackbeard-style pirates, though. Rather, they were French hunters living on the island who occasionally engaged in piracy. Their primary source of meat was the island's wild game, such as feral cattle and pigs. Buccaneers would even roast entire sea turtles over the boucan. As simple as this method is, the proto-pirates would marinate meats, use different woods (and even animal bits, like fat) to flavor their food as it cooked away over an open flame. They became such a headache for the Spanish that they even attempted to kill all the game on Hispaniola to starve the marauders. This wasn't the smartest of ideas, however, as the lack of food made the buccaneers only more dependent on piracy as a means of sustenance, leading to a surge of attacks on Spanish cargo ships in the mid-17th century.