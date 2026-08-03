Ditch Boring Chicken And Marinate Your Poultry In This Japanese Condiment Instead

From aesthetically perfect matcha and the artistry of sushi to the fruit-stuffed indulgence of a sando, we've got Japan to thank for some seriously delicious food exports. But there's one Japanese staple that deserves way more love than it currently gets: ponzu. Tangy, savory, and citrus-forward, ponzu is most commonly used as a delicious dipping sauce. But looking beyond its conventional uses, contained within its delicious recipe are some of our favorite Japanese ingredients, making it perfect for upgrading any chicken marinade.

Ponzu is made by simmering mirin, rice vinegar, katsuobushi flakes (dried bonito flakes), and seaweed over a medium heat. The liquid is then cooled, strained, and a citrus juice is added — most often yuzu, but lemon or lime work in a pinch. There are several different takes on the sauce, including ponzu shōyu, which mixes the traditional recipe with Japanese soy sauce. While it's easy to make at home, you'll also have no trouble finding it sold at your local Asian supermarket (or in the international section of your favorite store).

Containing salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami elements, ponzu is a masterclass of perfectly balancing all five flavor groups. The katsuobushi flakes and seaweed infuse the sauce with deep umami flavors, while the citrus and rice vinegar add brightness. The sweet mirin then comes in to mellow the intense acidity and saltiness. While each component adds something unique to your marinade, it's the yuzu and rice vinegar that are doing the heavy lifting. See, acids are one of the core foundations of a good marinade. Beyond boosting flavor, they also denature the meat's protein, tenderizing its texture and allowing the other flavors to penetrate deeper. But before adding ponzu to your marinade, remember this: To avoid over-tenderizing your meat, make sure to only add two to three tablespoons max.