The Top 5 Dollar General Tips For First-Time Shoppers

Dollar General, a chain of discount retail stores, first came about in Kentucky in 1955. Over the decades, it has evolved and become a household name with easy-to-spot yellow and black signs. While it has the word "dollar" in its name, don't dismiss this retailer as being just a run-of-the-mill dollar store. For starters, DG sells many items that are priced well over a dollar, but in contrast to regular dollar stores, you can find a lot of high-quality, name-brand items here on top of its $1 Every Day products that are reliably priced to save you a bundle.

You may be used to just walking into any bargain retailer and finding all sorts of deals, and you can do just the same at Dollar General, too. However, you may be missing out on some important details that will enhance your shopping experience and save you a lot of money. These five tips below will help you make the most of your Dollar General excursion, especially if it's your first time visiting this Southern institution. Armed with this advice, you may need to grab an extra shopping cart for all the extra bargains you'll find.