Upgrade Any Culver's Burger With A Simple Ordering Request
Wisconsin-based Culver's is best known for its unique ButterBurgers, a beloved Midwestern speciality. The chain's classic build consists of a burger patty garnished with pickles, onions, mustard, and ketchup, all on its signature buttered Kaiser bun. The go-to bread vessel is tasty, but you can upgrade your Culver's burger even further by asking for sourdough bread.
Unlike a classic bun, the toasted sourdough lends a nice crunch, accompanied by a slight tang. On the menu, the loaf appears in the chain's Sourdough Melt, which pairs the butter-gridded toast with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and a beef patty. Keep in mind, though, that you can request sourdough slices for any of the chain's other burgers, too.
Take note that such a swap isn't available on the online menu, which lists brioche and gluten-free buns as alternate bread options. However, customers report successfully asking for the substitution. "Simple for the register/order taker and simple enough for the kitchen," a Reddit user claimed (though some locations might charge a small fee to do so). So change up your Culver's experience, and give the sourdough swap a try.
Culver's sourdough swap works well across many proteins
Trading a burger bun for sourdough lends Culver's burgers a new flair, and customers report enjoying the modification with a wide array of dishes. "I'm obsessed with the Culver's mushroom and Swiss burger [on sourdough] ... I am never ordering it on a regular bun again," stated one Facebook user. Others report trying the swap with the limited-release Pretzel Haus Pub Burger, which comes with pepper Jack cheese and creamy jalapeño sauce, to great success. "I had it today on my break ... 10/10 would recommend," noted a Culver's employee on Reddit.
Not to mention, customers also love pairing the sourdough with all kinds of proteins. "Try the grilled chicken sandwich with the sourdough melt," a user on a Reddit thread recommended. And don't forget about Culver's slept-on pork loin sandwich, which pairs well with the bread, too. Offering a sturdier structure and more surface area, the sourdough swap reimagines the Culver's experience, all without compromising its Midwestern touch.