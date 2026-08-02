Upgrade Any Culver's Burger With A Simple Ordering Request

Wisconsin-based Culver's is best known for its unique ButterBurgers, a beloved Midwestern speciality. The chain's classic build consists of a burger patty garnished with pickles, onions, mustard, and ketchup, all on its signature buttered Kaiser bun. The go-to bread vessel is tasty, but you can upgrade your Culver's burger even further by asking for sourdough bread.

Unlike a classic bun, the toasted sourdough lends a nice crunch, accompanied by a slight tang. On the menu, the loaf appears in the chain's Sourdough Melt, which pairs the butter-gridded toast with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and a beef patty. Keep in mind, though, that you can request sourdough slices for any of the chain's other burgers, too.

Take note that such a swap isn't available on the online menu, which lists brioche and gluten-free buns as alternate bread options. However, customers report successfully asking for the substitution. "Simple for the register/order taker and simple enough for the kitchen," a Reddit user claimed (though some locations might charge a small fee to do so). So change up your Culver's experience, and give the sourdough swap a try.