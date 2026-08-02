Costco Vs Best Buy: The Chain With Better Kitchen Appliance Deals
Be it ever so humble, there's no place like home, and no home is complete without a kitchen. Whether your abode is a small studio apartment with a kitchenette or a mansion with a high-end kitchen remodel, we all need a place to store and prepare food. If you're shopping for appliances to equip your culinary space, you may be wondering whether Costco or Best Buy has better deals on the needed gadgets.
Technically, Best Buy always has the best pricing because the retailer has a price match guarantee for merchandise from various competitors, including Costco (but this guarantee does not include liquidation or flash-sale items). Costco doesn't offer price matching, so the price you see is the price you get. The only exception is that Costco will match its own pricing if an item goes on sale within 30 days after your purchase.
Best Buy's policy has a few restrictions. For instance, the price match guarantee doesn't apply to Black Friday deals and doesn't include bundle offers, like fridge-stove-dishwasher packages. But for any standalone device from a qualifying competitor that is new, immediately available for shipping or pickup, and is the same brand, model number, and color as an item sold by Best Buy, the retailer's motto is, "We won't be beat on price."
Bear in mind: Good deals are about more than the upfront sales tag. Costco appliance purchases often include free delivery and installation, hauling away your old machine, and a two-year warranty — services Best Buy customers have to pay extra for, sometimes adding hundreds to the final purchase amount. You also have a 90-day return window with Costco, while Best Buy will only allow return or exchange within 15 days of product receipt, unless you have a paid Best Buy membership.
Costco offers various ways to save
Whether you're looking for smart kitchen appliances to make life easier or updated countertop devices, there are certainly good buys to be found at Costco. The aforementioned bundled deals, for which Best Buy doesn't offer price matching, are one example. Costco's appliance bundles, which group together items like refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves for one price, can save you thousands.
Costco also offers online-exclusive promotions through the Costco Direct section of its website, along with unique goods not found in the warehouse stores and additional discounts for multiple Costco Direct purchases. For instance, if you buy two Costco Direct items in a single transaction — like a dishwasher and microwave — you'll receive an additional $100 discount. Purchasing three qualifying items brings a $200 discount, four gets you $300, and buying five or more Costco Direct goods yields $400 in extra savings. Costco Executive Members save even more, earning 2 to 4% rewards with each purchase.
Like most retailers, Costco offers promotions tied to holidays and special events. In 2026, the wholesale chain hosted "spend and save" promos that gave extra discounts for purchases surpassing certain dollar amounts.
While Best Buy often has a larger inventory to choose from, the rationale in Costco's favor is that the warehouse brand curates the appliances it carries, essentially providing quality over quantity. Rather than weeding through almost 100 different ranges made by the Samsung brand alone, which is what you'll encounter at Best Buy, you can choose among a handful of Samsung options that Costco has already vetted and locked in pricing for. Some people like having a bevvy of choices, making Best Buy preferable, while others value the simplicity of fewer options.
Best Buy offers exclusive member perks, but you must pay to play
Like Costco, Best Buy regularly offers promotions and limited-time deals, as well as bundling promos that can save shoppers hundreds to thousands on multiple large appliances in single groupings. Again, though, you must weigh upfront discounts against the extra costs that crop up for delivery, installation, etc.
Installation and haul-away of old appliances always incur added charges with Best Buy, as of July 2026, though higher-tier paid memberships sometimes include discounts on these services. Members also get free delivery and access to an expanded 60-day product return window. The downside, of course, is you must pay for membership to get the perks, but one might argue you have to pay for a Costco membership, too (though non-Costco members can still buy many products via the chain's website, including appliances, without a Costco card).
As of July 2026, Best Buy offers a My Best Buy Plus membership for $29.99 per year and a My Best Buy Total membership for $199.99 per year. Plus memberships include free delivery and an extended product return period, as well as access to exclusive members-only sale pricing.
Total members get everything offered with Plus and a bit more, like up to two years of product protection (as long as the membership remains active) and Best Buy's Geek Squad technical support. Best Buy seems bent on nickel-and-diming its customers even with these paid memberships, though, and a caveat with the product protection is that service fees apply if you need to make a repair claim.