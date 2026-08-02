Costco Vs Best Buy: The Chain With Better Kitchen Appliance Deals

Be it ever so humble, there's no place like home, and no home is complete without a kitchen. Whether your abode is a small studio apartment with a kitchenette or a mansion with a high-end kitchen remodel, we all need a place to store and prepare food. If you're shopping for appliances to equip your culinary space, you may be wondering whether Costco or Best Buy has better deals on the needed gadgets.

Technically, Best Buy always has the best pricing because the retailer has a price match guarantee for merchandise from various competitors, including Costco (but this guarantee does not include liquidation or flash-sale items). Costco doesn't offer price matching, so the price you see is the price you get. The only exception is that Costco will match its own pricing if an item goes on sale within 30 days after your purchase.

Best Buy's policy has a few restrictions. For instance, the price match guarantee doesn't apply to Black Friday deals and doesn't include bundle offers, like fridge-stove-dishwasher packages. But for any standalone device from a qualifying competitor that is new, immediately available for shipping or pickup, and is the same brand, model number, and color as an item sold by Best Buy, the retailer's motto is, "We won't be beat on price."

Bear in mind: Good deals are about more than the upfront sales tag. Costco appliance purchases often include free delivery and installation, hauling away your old machine, and a two-year warranty — services Best Buy customers have to pay extra for, sometimes adding hundreds to the final purchase amount. You also have a 90-day return window with Costco, while Best Buy will only allow return or exchange within 15 days of product receipt, unless you have a paid Best Buy membership.