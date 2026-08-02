Andrew Zimmern Says He's On A 'Mission To Rid The World' Of This Canned Food

In addition to trotting the globe trying so-called bizarre foods, Andrew Zimmern has a lot of hot takes when it comes to what he will and will not eat. For example, he won't eat raw cookie dough for safety reasons (which is valid — certain people, like those who are pregnant or immunocompromised, are more at risk than most), and he's on the record stating that ketchup is only okay on a hot dog if you're under the age of 12. But perhaps nothing is as offensive to him as Spam, the canned meat that you have to wiggle to remove from its confines.

In an interview with KITV4 News in 2014, now on YouTube, the James Beard award-winning chef said he's "very much against Spam," saying he considers it his life's mission to end the existence of this food in the world. Citing the fact that he believes it's a bit of a franken-food, he takes issue with how it's cooked directly in the can, as well as its nutritional content, which he calls one of the "absolute worst possible things we can put into our systems" due to its excess of salt and fat.

In a later "Ask Me Anything" from 2025, also up on YouTube, he doubled down on his campaign against Spam (whose name possibly derives from "spiced ham" and not "Specially Processed American Meat" or anything like that), saying he just doesn't like the taste. However, he also softened his stance on it, saying he likes that it's cheap and that because it's shelf-stable, it gives more people access to food, which he counts as a plus.