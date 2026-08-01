How To Prevent Sticky Pantry Shelves With An Item You Already Own

A sticky pantry shelf tends to get pretty gnarly over time, developing intense mold that can eat away at the material and drawing in insects that may invade your dry goods. Fortunately, preventing a sticky shelf is quite easy, and all you really need are some coffee filters!

The same way a coffee filter helps you avoid a greasy mess in your air fryer, it's also great at soaking up spills and dirt before they reach your pantry shelves. By placing your bottles directly on top of coffee filters, you can catch all those little drips that form dirty rings that become nearly impossible to clean once they've set in. While you can use just about any type of filter you already have, a flat-bottomed basket filter offers enough surface area to fit a bottle or two, or it can wrap around the bottom of a bottle for a bit of extra security.

Disposable coffee filters are probably the easiest solution, since you can just throw them away afterward, and it won't matter whether you use bleached or unbleached paper. However, if you're particularly waste-conscious, cloth filters can work just fine, provided you change them out often. If you let a filter sit for too long, it may start to stick to the shelf and leave behind strips of material when you try to remove it. For paper filters, this isn't too big of a problem, but for reusable cloth ones, waiting too long to swap them out reduces their longevity.