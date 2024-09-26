The Quick Substitute For Paper Towels That Can Be Found In Your Coffee Bar
Cleaning up spills, wiping down counters, dabbing raw meat, drying hands, wrapping food ... paper towels are truly some of the most versatile tools in the kitchen and home. With all their uses, it's not uncommon to reach for the roll and realize you're all out (again). In those panicked moments when the floor is still sticky, and you've just used your last sheet, you might have an easy solution already stocked in your cupboard.
If you're a coffee drinker, you likely have a stack of coffee filters ready to strain your next batch of morning joe. Any extra coffee filters make a terrific substitute for paper towels in times of need. With a similar absorbent makeup to paper towels, paper coffee filters are handy for cleaning your kitchen: They can be used to manage spills, placed under fried foods to catch excess grease like with Alton Brown's paper towel trick for easy bacon cleanup, or even used to strain liquids for recipes. Even better, coffee filters also provide lint-free cleaning whereas paper towels can leave behind residue on windows and glasses. Depending on size and brand, a 100-pack of paper coffee filters costs between $2 to $5, making them budget-friendly and easy to find in grocery stores.
Other quick alternatives if you're out of paper towels
If you're not a coffee aficionado and don't have any extra filters lying around the house, don't fret. There are lots of household items that are both efficient and environmentally friendly when paper towels are just not cutting it anymore.
A classic alternative is a reusable dish rag or recycled old t-shirt. They're durable, eco-friendly, and can be used to soak up spills or even dust shelves and appliances. Similarly, if you have an old gauze-like cheesecloth for straining soups or broth, you can use it to wipe down your counters or clean up small spills instead of running through tons of single-use paper towels.
If you're a baker, then odds are you also have cupcake liners sitting around gathering dust behind bags of flour and sugar. Similar to coffee filters, cupcake liners are made primarily out of paper and can be used as rests for dirty spoons, little snack holders, and drip-catchers for sauces, syrups, and condiments.
Don't forget those brown paper grocery bags stuffed under the sink, either. While they won't clean up a spilled smoothie like a paper towel will, they can be used instead of paper towels in other scenarios, such as when you need something to place drying dishes on, blotting grease, or even lining Tupperware and bowls to catch crumbs and moisture.