The Quick Substitute For Paper Towels That Can Be Found In Your Coffee Bar

If you're not a coffee aficionado and don't have any extra filters lying around the house, don't fret. There are lots of household items that are both efficient and environmentally friendly when paper towels are just not cutting it anymore.

A classic alternative is a reusable dish rag or recycled old t-shirt. They're durable, eco-friendly, and can be used to soak up spills or even dust shelves and appliances. Similarly, if you have an old gauze-like cheesecloth for straining soups or broth, you can use it to wipe down your counters or clean up small spills instead of running through tons of single-use paper towels.

If you're a baker, then odds are you also have cupcake liners sitting around gathering dust behind bags of flour and sugar. Similar to coffee filters, cupcake liners are made primarily out of paper and can be used as rests for dirty spoons, little snack holders, and drip-catchers for sauces, syrups, and condiments.

Don't forget those brown paper grocery bags stuffed under the sink, either. While they won't clean up a spilled smoothie like a paper towel will, they can be used instead of paper towels in other scenarios, such as when you need something to place drying dishes on, blotting grease, or even lining Tupperware and bowls to catch crumbs and moisture.