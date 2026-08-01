This Culver's Burger Is Rarely On The Menu – But It's Worth Looking Out For The Specialty Bun

Culver's keeps its burger menu straightforward: It's all about the signature (and unique) ButterBurger, made with never-frozen patties sourced from trusted beef suppliers. Still, the chain does roll out specials every once in a while, changing up both the available bread and toppings. One such release that caught consumers' attention was the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger, released in the spring of 2018.

Inspired by Wisconsin, the chain's home state, as well as Oktoberfest, this rarely available dish meshes together a mouthwatering assembly of components. The burger consists of two beef patties and two signature spiced bacon strips, paired with a slice of Wisconsin cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, pickled onions, and horseradish bistro sauce. To round it out, all the beef and dairy goodness comes contained in soft pretzel buns.

The problem is that the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger never sticks around for long. Its initial run lasted two months, with seasonal returns in the fall of 2018, 2019, and 2021, as well as a two-month run in the summer of 2024. Yet despite its limited availability, the dish, especially the bread, has made quite an impression. "I will consume the bun straight," stated one Reddit user — quite a claim for a fast food sandwich vessel.