This Culver's Burger Is Rarely On The Menu – But It's Worth Looking Out For The Specialty Bun
Culver's keeps its burger menu straightforward: It's all about the signature (and unique) ButterBurger, made with never-frozen patties sourced from trusted beef suppliers. Still, the chain does roll out specials every once in a while, changing up both the available bread and toppings. One such release that caught consumers' attention was the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger, released in the spring of 2018.
Inspired by Wisconsin, the chain's home state, as well as Oktoberfest, this rarely available dish meshes together a mouthwatering assembly of components. The burger consists of two beef patties and two signature spiced bacon strips, paired with a slice of Wisconsin cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, pickled onions, and horseradish bistro sauce. To round it out, all the beef and dairy goodness comes contained in soft pretzel buns.
The problem is that the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger never sticks around for long. Its initial run lasted two months, with seasonal returns in the fall of 2018, 2019, and 2021, as well as a two-month run in the summer of 2024. Yet despite its limited availability, the dish, especially the bread, has made quite an impression. "I will consume the bun straight," stated one Reddit user — quite a claim for a fast food sandwich vessel.
Culver's limited-edition pretzel buns earned a devoted following
Culver's unique burger bun entailed lengthy development. When creating the seasonal burger, the chain's culinary team sought to make a pretzel bun with a more delicate texture than those offered by competitors. They wanted the sandwich to retain a light composition without compromising on the chewy texture and sweet flavor distinctive to the pretzel style. Inspiration came by way of a Milwaukee bakery, furthering the dish's regional flair.
The Pretzel Haus Pub Burger was sold at all Culver's locations, allowing diners to sample the bread outside the Midwest, too. With the release of the Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger in 2025, a new garlic-and-herb-tinged pretzel bun also appeared at Culver's locations. Like its predecessor, this sandwich didn't stay on the menu for long, lasting less than a month, but it also generated abundant hype.
Culver's staff and customers experimented with the bread outside of those builds, too. "The pretzel bun with grilled chicken, Swiss, and bacon is really good," noted one Reddit commenter. The bread never sticks around for long, but whenever it appears, it's a Culver's burger upgrade that fans simply can't get enough of.