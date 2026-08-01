Add This Canned Soup To Instant Ramen For 20X The Flavor

There are many clever ways to transform ramen, whether by incorporating unique toppings or altering the broth itself. While an addition can be as light-handed as a garnish, you can also completely rewrite the dish's character — say by meshing the noodle with a canned soup. For instance, consider crafting a French onion soup ramen. The two foods may hail from opposite sides of the globe, but merged together, they yield a meal that's both cozy and flavorful.

After all, a high-quality canned French onion soup offers a character that aligns with ramen surprisingly well. A package of said soup lends a bold dose of savory flavors, a generous pour of salt, and not to mention some sweetness by way of the alliums. Such foundational flavors aren't too different from classic ramen varieties – say the salty and umami notes of a shio or shoyu broth. Out of a single can, you're getting a surprisingly complex ramen base.

Crafting the convenient meal is a breeze. Start by placing a couple of noodle packets into a casserole pan; you'll want two ramen packages per one can of soup. Retain the seasoning packets for other projects, then pour in the French onion mix, and bake it for around 20 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The soup will soak right into the noodles, yielding a dish that resembles a casserole. Spoon the mixture into a bowl, though, and you can slurp it up like a classic ramen meal.