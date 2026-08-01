Add This Canned Soup To Instant Ramen For 20X The Flavor
There are many clever ways to transform ramen, whether by incorporating unique toppings or altering the broth itself. While an addition can be as light-handed as a garnish, you can also completely rewrite the dish's character — say by meshing the noodle with a canned soup. For instance, consider crafting a French onion soup ramen. The two foods may hail from opposite sides of the globe, but merged together, they yield a meal that's both cozy and flavorful.
After all, a high-quality canned French onion soup offers a character that aligns with ramen surprisingly well. A package of said soup lends a bold dose of savory flavors, a generous pour of salt, and not to mention some sweetness by way of the alliums. Such foundational flavors aren't too different from classic ramen varieties – say the salty and umami notes of a shio or shoyu broth. Out of a single can, you're getting a surprisingly complex ramen base.
Crafting the convenient meal is a breeze. Start by placing a couple of noodle packets into a casserole pan; you'll want two ramen packages per one can of soup. Retain the seasoning packets for other projects, then pour in the French onion mix, and bake it for around 20 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The soup will soak right into the noodles, yielding a dish that resembles a casserole. Spoon the mixture into a bowl, though, and you can slurp it up like a classic ramen meal.
Elevate French onion soup ramen with other ingredient additions
As is, the merging of canned soup and noodles makes for a delicious meal — but it only gets better with a few added ingredients. To really reinforce the crossover, draw from a simple French onion soup recipe and incorporate some dairy. A few pieces of butter effectively enhance the richness of the dish while it's baking. Even more crucially, don't neglect the soup's signature cheesy topping. During the final five minutes of baking, shred on some Gruyère cheese, thereby covering the noodles in a melted dairy component. You could also try swapping the Gruyère for Swiss, provolone, or even mozzarella, lending a different flavor while still achieving a photogenic cheesy pull.
Looking to make the ramen even more satiating? Stir in some browned ground beef amidst baking — the meat mingles well with the dish's savory nature. A braised beef short rib is an even more decadent way to enhance the meal, and you're also welcome to use vegetarian substitutes like seitan or tofu, too.
To really cement the dish's French-Japanese crossover, stir in a few sauces from the pantry during baking. A dash of soy sauce or miso lends a salty-umami backbone, while a touch of rice wine vinegar brings a vibrant touch — an acid effectively upgrades a soup, after all. Top off the dish with garnishes like chopped parsley, croutons, and crispy onions right before serving, thereby rounding out the meal. With a few additions, French onion soup ramen makes for mouth-watering fusion fare — a flavorful concept you'll want to repeat.