How To Fully Upgrade Your Soup With One Ingredient

Most vinegars are thin, being similar in texture to water (with some exceptions like aged balsamic), which means that they don't actually change the physical texture of the soup as starches or heavy cream would. According to David Leite, what it does change is the soup's perceived texture. By adding vinegar, "Rich soups feel lighter and less cloying," he explained. Take soups like lobster bisque or cream of mushroom, for example. Rich and delicious, they can quickly become too heavy after a few spoonfuls. With just a splash of vinegar, this richness is balanced out by sharper, brighter flavors, making them much more refined and satisfying without compromising their velvety body.

With all that being said, the acidic nature of vinegar can also negatively affect certain soups. "Acid slows the softening of beans, lentils, and vegetables," Leite told us. Boiling water tenderizes vegetables by breaking down their cell walls, but acid has the opposite effect, instead reinforcing the cell walls. This makes soups that rely on vegetables as their primary ingredients, such as minestrone or borscht, at risk of falling flat. The solution? "Add vinegar after they're tender to avoid tough skins or extended cook times," Leite advised.

Dairy-based soups also create unique challenges when paired with vinegar. Acid causes the proteins in dairy to break down, which is an instant recipe for curdling — think of milk splitting when it hits acidic coffee or a cream sauce that suddenly clumps up when lemon is added. No one wants their soup to have a grainy, curdled texture, so to prevent disaster, Leite recommends: "Add tiny amounts off the heat, or use higher-fat cream."