10 Clever Ways To Transform Instant Ramen, According To Chefs
Ah, instant ramen. Whether you opt for a fancy version, like Momofuku's, or a super affordable one like Maruchan, it's always there when you need it. It's arguably one of the most comforting soups around as well. While tasty all by itself, instant ramen is also begging for flavorful upgrades — something I lovingly refer to as "fancy ramen" in my home. You don't have to stick with basic enhancements either, like soy sauce and eggs (although one of our experts recommended both poached eggs and egg yolks). There are countless ingredients perfect for taking a boring bowl of instant ramen from this will do, to mouthwateringly delicious in every bite.
To round up some of the best, most clever ways to transform instant ramen, I checked in with a couple of experts: Jem Mantiri and Young Chang. Mantiri is the Asian food recipe developer, food blogger, and photographer behind The Fruity Jem, and she divulged some unique and tasty additions for instant ramen that you're definitely going to want to try. Chang also came through with some stellar enhancements, and seeing as how he is from A-Sha Noodles, a top-rated instant Asian noodle company, you better believe he knows his stuff, as well. Keep reading to find out what they told me, and you can forget about instant ramen being a struggle meal. In fact, you might just forget it was ever considered such a thing.
1. Everything but the bagel seasoning
There are lots of unique ways to use everything but the bagel seasoning, and one of them just so happens to be as a ramen topper. As expert Jem Mantiri told me, this may sound like an unlikely pairing, but they complement each other extremely well. According to her, "The sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt add great texture and a savory punch that's different from traditional Japanese flavors, but still delicious." I'm constantly trying to sneak the unique seasoning blend into all kinds of dishes, so consider me sold.
Due to the growing popularity of everything but the bagel seasoning, you can now find a pre-made mix of it at most grocery stores. I even saw it at Costco the other day, so you won't need to go out of your way to acquire some. You can also take matters into your own hands and mix some up for yourself. Either way, it has all the punch you need to take instant ramen to new heights. I should know. As soon as I read Mantiri's recommendation, I tried it for myself, and I can assure you: It did not disappoint.
2. Black vinegar
Black vinegar may look a whole lot like soy sauce, and it can even be used in many of the same ways. Still, when it comes to flavor, it is in a league of its own. And guess what? The flavor makes a perfect addition to instant ramen. As our expert Young Chang told me, "Adding black vinegar to ramen brightens the entire bowl, as its subtle acidity cuts through the richness and enhances the depth of every flavor." Um, yes, please. It doesn't matter the flavor of ramen, either. After all, couldn't they all use a bit of brightening up, complemented by a rich umami taste?
If black vinegar isn't on your radar just yet, it should be. In fact, some are going so far as to ask, is it the new balsamic vinegar? It sure costs less than pricey balsamic vinegars. Regardless, it is a rice vinegar at its core. What makes it so special, though, is that compared to straight-up rice vinegar, it boasts a mellow, complex flavor and an super-rich taste. Think less sharp and more savory. With this in mind, it's a shoo-in for upgrading instant ramen.
3. Vegetarian umami upgrades
A bowl of instant ramen is prime for all kinds of umami and protein enhancements, many of which could easily be vegetarian. For example, a fried or hard-boiled egg is extremely common, but that's pretty basic, so our experts chimed in with a couple of less-expected options you're definitely gonna want to try, vegetarian or not.
Starting with Young Chang, he told me, "For a vegetarian umami boost, add ingredients like roasted eggplant, crispy tofu, or sautéed mushrooms to ramen noodles for deeper, savory flavor and satisfying texture." All three ingredients provide a meaty texture to instant ramen without actually requiring animal protein to get the job done. Aside from tofu, they don't lack flavor, either.
Jem Mantiri also likes fermented tofu as an instant ramen enhancement, and compared to the regular stuff, it's bursting with flavor. Her recommendation, "Mash a cube into your broth and it melts into this creamy, intensely savory base. It adds the kind of umami depth you'd get from aged cheese." Oh, wow, talk about taking it to the next level.
For all of you who like to go the extra mile, you could even try your hand at making fresh homemade tofu. Admittedly, that's pretty extra for instant ramen, though, so don't feel like a slacker if you opt to grab a package from the store. That's what I do 100% of the time, and it hasn't let me down yet.
4. Shredded poultry
Now that we have plant-based protein and umami upgrades covered, it's time for some meaty instant ramen upgrades, such as shredded chicken or duck. According to Young Chang, "Adding shredded chicken or duck to basic ramen noodles instantly elevates the bowl, bringing savory depth and tender texture that pairs perfectly with the noodles." Plus, a little extra protein is always a good idea.
If you are lucky, you might even have some leftover chicken in the fridge right now that you can easily shred and add to your next bowl of instant ramen. If not, it's probably worth making some anyway. After all, it is super easy, and who can argue with an ingredient upgrade that benefits both flavor and texture? The chances of you having leftover cooked duck around are probably less likely, but its rich texture and fatty taste are, again, good enough to make you want to cook some up regardless. That is, of course, if you want to craft the tastiest instant ramen your kitchen has seen in a long while. Which, obviously you do.
5. Pickled veggies or even kimchi
Pickled veggies make a wonderful addition to a world of dishes, instant ramen included. One of the most quintessential pickled veggie condiments hailing from Asia is none other than kimchi, and according to Jem Mantiri, it is ideal for upgrading ramen. "Drop some right into your ramen as a topping. The fermented and spicy flavors add tons of dimension, and as it sits in the hot broth, it releases even more flavor while giving you a nice crunchy texture contrast." If you aren't familiar with kimchi, it's actually very similar to sauerkraut. The main difference is that it is often spicy, but it also varies a bit in the veggie department. Instead of relying on cabbage alone, it can be made with all kinds of different vegetables. Even so, they all have what it takes to elevate a bowl of instant ramen.
If kimchi seems like a step too far, or you are sensitive to heat, straight-up pickled vegetables make a wonderful addition to instant ramen as well. In particular, Mantiri recommended pickled daikon, "These crunchy, tangy radish slices are a classic topping in many Japanese dishes. They add texture and a slightly sweet, sour contrast that balances out rich, salty broths." Young Chang recommended pickled daikon, as well, and also added pickled carrots to the list because they both, "introduce a bright, refreshing crunch that balances the heavier, richer flavors in a ramen bowl." Sign me up.
6. Tinned fish
When a super simple instant ramen protein upgrade is in the cards — you know, one that doesn't require you to shred poultry or cook tofu — tinned fish is here for the win. Before you get all weird on me, tinned fish has actually come a long way. It isn't like back in the day when all you could find was greasy sardines in a can — although oily can be good when it comes to ramen (more on that in a moment, though). Today, there are quite a few quality canned fish products, and sardines are just the beginning regarding the type of seafood that's packaged as such. Now that we have that covered, tinned fish is another instant ramen upgrade Young Chang recommended.
As Chang told me, "Sardines, mackerel, smoked trout, and canned salmon all add instant umami," and since we are talking ramen, umami is the name of the game. He also said, "Oily fish are great for richer broths because they bring depth and body." See what I mean about oily not being a bad thing for ramen? Whatever type of tinned fish you prefer, keeping a can or two on hand at all times is sounding more and more like a pro move, especially if you love instant ramen.
7. Yuzu kosho or yuzu juice
Yuzu is a delectable citrus fruit described as being a mix between a Mandarin orange, a grapefruit, and a lemon. It's a common ingredient in Asian cuisine, revered for its extremely bright, tart, and slightly floral flavor profile. I'm sure you can see where I'm going with this, but the layered taste of yuzu is just what a bland bowl of instant ramen needs to elevate and round out its overall appeal.
According to Jem Mantiri, one of the best ways to infuse instant ramen with yuzu goodness is by adding a spoonful of yuzu kosho, "This Japanese citrus chili paste is bright, spicy, and aromatic. It adds a fresh, zesty kick that cuts through rich broths." Typically green, it also adds a nice pop of color to your bowl, at least before you stir it in. Regardless, once you give it a try, yuzu kosho is one condiment you'll want to keep around at all times.
If you don't want to go all the way with yuzu kosho, or maybe you aren't keen on heat, don't fret. A dash of straight-up yuzu juice is also a fantastic upgrade for your next bowl of instant ramen. As Matiri told me, "A squeeze right before serving adds this incredible floral, citrusy brightness. It's way more complex than lemon or lime, and gives your ramen that extra Japanese touch." Enough said.
8. Honey-roasted nuts
Adding some textural contrast to a bowl of instant ramen is always a good idea. We already know that, thanks to a couple of the upgrades discussed thus far, such as everything but the bagel seasoning and pickled veggies. However, if you want to take the crunch factor to the max — why wouldn't you? — Young Chang recommends topping instant ramen with honey-roasted nuts. Yum.
As Young told me, "Topping ramen with honey-roasted nuts like peanuts, cashews, walnuts, or pecans adds a touch of sweetness and a satisfying crunchy texture that elevates each bite." Sounds like a winning combination. Sure, infusing instant ramen with sweet ingredients may not feel the most intuitive, but if Young said it works, it must be so.
Additionally, if you like to add spicy ingredients to your bowl of soupy noodles, as well, honey-roasted nuts are sure to help balance out the heat in a drool-worthy way. Any fan of hot honey knows exactly what I mean. Aside from that, sprinkling honey-roasted nuts over the top of a bowl of ramen is incredibly simple, and we all love a quick fix. If you find it isn't the ramen upgrade for you, something I think is highly unlikely, you can always eat any leftover nuts as a snack, so everybody wins.
9. Fried shallots
Another crunchy upgrade for your next bowl of instant ramen can be found in fried shallots. As Jem Mantiri told me, "Crispy fried shallots add crunch and this amazing umami flavor that instantly upgrades your ramen." If you decide to give them a go, she also noted that you should wait until your instant ramen is completely cooked and ready to consume before sprinkling them over the top of the bowl so that they stay crispy. Say less.
Shallots, in my opinion, are an underrated vegetable. They are kind of like a mix between garlic and onions, so they pack a ton of flavor. Still, they don't get nearly as much play as they should. Thanks to Mantiri's recommendation, not anymore. Frying some up to crispy perfection for your instant ramen isn't very tricky, either.
Even so, Trader Joe's now sells a bag of pre-fried shallot chunks that make this enhancement even easier to pull off, and man, are they tasty. Just like fried onions — you know, the ones commonly used to top green bean casserole — you can simply grab some out of the bag and sprinkle them over whatever you like, instant ramen included.
10. Bring the heat with Szechuan chili pepper or gochujang
Spice lovers rejoice, because chili crunch isn't the only classic Asian condiment that has the ability to turn up the heat in your next bowl of instant ramen. Straight-up ground Szechuan chili pepper or Gochujang are more than up for the task, as well. While not a necessity, they even stick to the Asian theme.
Instead of being one-dimensional, like a simple sprinkle of red chili flakes, ground Szechuan chili is layered with flavors, and that's just what instant ramen needs to become a show-stopping meal. As Jem Mantiri told me, "Ground Szechuan chili adds both heat and that distinctive málà (numbing-spicy) tingle. It's what makes Szechuan-style ramen so addictive and really transforms instant noodles into something with depth." Delish.
Gochujang takes this idea even further. It is a Korean chili paste, and when added to ramen, it "brings heat, sweetness, and deep fermented flavor all in one," says Mantiri. According to her, "Just a spoonful stirred into your broth totally changes the profile and makes it richer." As a fan of Gochujang, I couldn't agree more. The mix of spice and sweetness is beautifully balanced, so instead of being hot and hot alone, you get a mouthwatering taste that excels in dishes like instant ramen. In addition, its deep flavor profile is so yummy, after you try it in ramen, I recommend adding it to barbecue sauce, too. The moral of the story: Gochujang is a must-try!