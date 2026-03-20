10 Clever Ways To Transform Instant Ramen, According To Chefs

Ah, instant ramen. Whether you opt for a fancy version, like Momofuku's, or a super affordable one like Maruchan, it's always there when you need it. It's arguably one of the most comforting soups around as well. While tasty all by itself, instant ramen is also begging for flavorful upgrades — something I lovingly refer to as "fancy ramen" in my home. You don't have to stick with basic enhancements either, like soy sauce and eggs (although one of our experts recommended both poached eggs and egg yolks). There are countless ingredients perfect for taking a boring bowl of instant ramen from this will do, to mouthwateringly delicious in every bite.

To round up some of the best, most clever ways to transform instant ramen, I checked in with a couple of experts: Jem Mantiri and Young Chang. Mantiri is the Asian food recipe developer, food blogger, and photographer behind The Fruity Jem, and she divulged some unique and tasty additions for instant ramen that you're definitely going to want to try. Chang also came through with some stellar enhancements, and seeing as how he is from A-Sha Noodles, a top-rated instant Asian noodle company, you better believe he knows his stuff, as well. Keep reading to find out what they told me, and you can forget about instant ramen being a struggle meal. In fact, you might just forget it was ever considered such a thing.