Not Following This Coffee Shop Etiquette Rule Is Surely Angering Your Barista

Before the specialty coffee movement took hold in the U.S., the typical coffee experience usually centered on simple drip brew, where a server's main task was adding milk or sugar upon request. There's a lot more work involved for baristas today, who need to know how to make many different types of java. Fortunately, there are coffee shop etiquette rules that help them keep the process running efficiently. SupremeWhip coffee expert Jonathan Salazar shared one rule in particular with Food Republic that can be aggravating when it's not followed: "One of the biggest frustrations I hear from baristas is when people aren't ready to order when they reach the counter."

If you haven't had time to check out the menu beforehand, or you've stumbled across an inviting new place, don't get in line until you've seen what's available and decided what you want. "Baristas rely on a steady pace to keep drinks coming, and when someone takes too long to decide, it can throw off timing, stress out baristas, and delay other customers," Salazar explained. "Being prepared keeps the line moving, helps baristas stay focused, and means everyone gets their coffee faster."

Of course, it's okay to ask the coffee maker about their favorite drink or for a suggestion, perhaps if you don't know the exact difference between a cappuccino and a latte, or want to know how much caffeine is in a macchiato versus a flat white. But be willing to take their advice, and don't ask them to run down a time-consuming list of other possibilities.