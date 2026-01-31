Not Following This Coffee Shop Etiquette Rule Is Surely Angering Your Barista
Before the specialty coffee movement took hold in the U.S., the typical coffee experience usually centered on simple drip brew, where a server's main task was adding milk or sugar upon request. There's a lot more work involved for baristas today, who need to know how to make many different types of java. Fortunately, there are coffee shop etiquette rules that help them keep the process running efficiently. SupremeWhip coffee expert Jonathan Salazar shared one rule in particular with Food Republic that can be aggravating when it's not followed: "One of the biggest frustrations I hear from baristas is when people aren't ready to order when they reach the counter."
If you haven't had time to check out the menu beforehand, or you've stumbled across an inviting new place, don't get in line until you've seen what's available and decided what you want. "Baristas rely on a steady pace to keep drinks coming, and when someone takes too long to decide, it can throw off timing, stress out baristas, and delay other customers," Salazar explained. "Being prepared keeps the line moving, helps baristas stay focused, and means everyone gets their coffee faster."
Of course, it's okay to ask the coffee maker about their favorite drink or for a suggestion, perhaps if you don't know the exact difference between a cappuccino and a latte, or want to know how much caffeine is in a macchiato versus a flat white. But be willing to take their advice, and don't ask them to run down a time-consuming list of other possibilities.
More etiquette rules to follow at the coffee shop
Jonathan Salazar told us about a couple more barista pet peeves, which include failing to acknowledge the staff and ordering "off-menu items that [people] assume [baristas] know from popular social media platforms." His advice for getting any "hacks" you saw online: "If you want a drink off-menu, have a clear understanding of the modifications or spec-items needed." Also refrain from asking for over-the-top complicated drinks with numerous substitutions, additions, or deletions, and don't order while talking or texting on your phone, which comes across as rude.
Once you've ordered and paid, it's courteous to stand away from the pickup counter instead of waiting right in front of it. Doing otherwise can risk hot coffee spilling on someone if customers have to reach around people crowded at the counter to pick up their drinks.
Some extra etiquette rules apply when you're working on your computer or otherwise staying at a coffee shop for a longer time. Don't take up too much of the table with your stuff, and go outside for calls if they'll take a while or you have to speak loudly. If you're there for more than an hour or two, buy another coffee, something to eat, or both. Be sure to clean up your area when you leave, but don't throw your hot cafe drink away if it still has liquid inside. Empty the contents into a sink first to avoid spills and heavy trash bags.