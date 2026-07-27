How To Find Dollar Tree Penny Deals
Despite price increases, shopping at Dollar Tree remains terrific value — most items fall well below the $2 mark. So whether you're stocking up on summer barbecue supplies or grabbing other Dollar Tree kitchen essentials, the store is filled with deals. However, if you're really after the chain's best bargain buys, then look out for elusive penny deals.
As the name suggests, such items ring up for only a cent apiece, and often appear in batches. There's a catch, though: You won't find such products neatly organized in a discount rack, nor even visually listed with a penny price tag. Instead, one-cent item listings are essentially intended for Dollar Tree employees, meant to signal a product should be removed from the inventory. Essentially, a penny deal isn't even a clearance — it's an array of items not meant to be sold altogether, awaiting removal from shelves.
To snag such a penny deal, you'll need to use the Dollar Tree app or an in-store scanner, checking which products scan without a price. If you see an "item not found" or "product not found" disclaimer, then the product will check out for a cent. In times past, Dollar Tree's cashiers could deny sales of the items. However, as of 2026, the policy has been reworked, instead ensuring you can go home with these elusive one-cent steals.
Time your Dollar Tree visit to find penny deals
Affordable Dollar Tree finds come in all shapes and sizes: The store's penny deals take the unpredictability up a notch. The items are randomly dispersed throughout various sections of the store, and occasionally unavailable altogether — there's no certainty regarding the quantity and quality of what you'll uncover. Subsequently, seasoned shoppers employ various strategies to help locate one-cent-priced items.
Knowing when to shop is especially critical. Penny deals surface when items are taken out of circulation; shoppers often look for clearance stuff after seasonal and promotional events. Just after major holidays is another reliable time to find one-cent items — Dollar Tree regulars report spotting the deals following holidays like Christmas, Easter, and a few days after the Fourth of July. On some occasions, the pricing can also emerge randomly; it's a good idea to sift through items already marked down to 25 cents.
There's even an increased likelihood of locating items on Tuesdays and in the morning, prior to when staff removes the objects from the shelf. And keep the precise Dollar Tree location in mind, too; "In a high [turnover] store, there won't be a lot OR all the penny items have already been pulled from the shelves," cited a Reddit user. So if you don't find a single one-cent deal amidst a Dollar Tree trip, don't leave disappointed; there's likely an in-store gem without a steep clearance.