How To Find Dollar Tree Penny Deals

Despite price increases, shopping at Dollar Tree remains terrific value — most items fall well below the $2 mark. So whether you're stocking up on summer barbecue supplies or grabbing other Dollar Tree kitchen essentials, the store is filled with deals. However, if you're really after the chain's best bargain buys, then look out for elusive penny deals.

As the name suggests, such items ring up for only a cent apiece, and often appear in batches. There's a catch, though: You won't find such products neatly organized in a discount rack, nor even visually listed with a penny price tag. Instead, one-cent item listings are essentially intended for Dollar Tree employees, meant to signal a product should be removed from the inventory. Essentially, a penny deal isn't even a clearance — it's an array of items not meant to be sold altogether, awaiting removal from shelves.

To snag such a penny deal, you'll need to use the Dollar Tree app or an in-store scanner, checking which products scan without a price. If you see an "item not found" or "product not found" disclaimer, then the product will check out for a cent. In times past, Dollar Tree's cashiers could deny sales of the items. However, as of 2026, the policy has been reworked, instead ensuring you can go home with these elusive one-cent steals.