This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Is An Affordable Must-Have For Prepping Meals

Stocking kitchen tools quickly turns pricey, so head to Dollar Tree to ease the financial constraint — especially for pricier items, like good cookware. From affordable summer barbecue supplies to sturdy storage bins, the store helps you build out your kitchen in many departments — even including cutlery. For instance, you can even buy a Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku Knife at the store for only $1.25. Yes, a real Santoku for less than $1.50.

The knife's built from stainless steel, and comes in two handle designs: a triple-riveted attachment as well as a continuous steel composition. Both come with an intuitive, naturally shaped grip. Plus, the entire knife is 12 inches long, meaning the blade is around 7 inches – ideal dimensions for a home cook. As a result, buy one from Dollar Tree, and you can get right into chopping, with no need to adjust for quirks. For slicing and dicing on a budget, few knife models let you get started at a cheaper cost with a more comfortable grip.