This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Is An Affordable Must-Have For Prepping Meals
Stocking kitchen tools quickly turns pricey, so head to Dollar Tree to ease the financial constraint — especially for pricier items, like good cookware. From affordable summer barbecue supplies to sturdy storage bins, the store helps you build out your kitchen in many departments — even including cutlery. For instance, you can even buy a Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku Knife at the store for only $1.25. Yes, a real Santoku for less than $1.50.
The knife's built from stainless steel, and comes in two handle designs: a triple-riveted attachment as well as a continuous steel composition. Both come with an intuitive, naturally shaped grip. Plus, the entire knife is 12 inches long, meaning the blade is around 7 inches – ideal dimensions for a home cook. As a result, buy one from Dollar Tree, and you can get right into chopping, with no need to adjust for quirks. For slicing and dicing on a budget, few knife models let you get started at a cheaper cost with a more comfortable grip.
Dollar Tree sells a $1.25 stainless steel knife
Naturally, you may wonder whether cheap kitchen knives are worth the lower price tag. Sure, this Dollar Tree's Royal Norfolk Knife won't offer the exact same experience as a handcrafted model. Yet for $1.25 — opposed to knives that sell for several hundred dollars — the experience is surprisingly positive.
Multiple reviewers note that the knife comes extremely sharp out of the package, fit for both chopping through vegetables and butchering meats. It's well-known that a dull knife is more unsafe than a razor-sharp one — so don't fear disappointing functionality out of the box. Furthermore, cheap knives often get dull quicker than expensive ones (especially after rounds of sharpening). Yet, a user reports they've used this model for an entire year with great success.
Finally, low-quality knives often face issues with handle attachment. The blade can start turning loose, and occasionally even separate entirely. Customers have not reported such an issue with the Royal Norfolk Knife model. So grab not one but several of these Dollar Tree tools; it's cutlery certainly worth the price point.