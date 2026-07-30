What Does Costco Do With Unsold Food Court Items?

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Food waste is one of the biggest issues facing grocery stores today. Every year, millions of tons of food go to waste, with a significant amount ending up in landfills. Aside from unnecessary waste, this has also been linked to increasing greenhouse gases and global warming. It's a hot-button topic, and with increasing pressure, many grocery chains have taken steps to reduce their carbon footprint. However, when it comes to Costco's unsold food court items, shoppers have complained that the bulk-buy chain is falling short of their expectations.

"I have seen entire pizza pies being thrown away upon closing," one Redditor wrote. This was backed up by a self-identified employee, who shared, "Any food we don't sell gets tossed (but we sell close to all of what we make, if not all)." This is surprising, considering that Costco itself has claimed that it donates certain food items like produce and bread to Feeding America. It's also been revealed by employees that the meat of unsold rotisserie chickens is used to prepare certain deli meals.

So why does the same not happen to its unsold food court items? Unfortunately, Costco has never made an official statement on the matter, so we can only guess. One of the most popular theories floating around online is that if Costco started to offer unsold items at a discount, or even better, for free, it would quickly get abused. Already, its food court is famous for its ultra-low prices, and it even loses money on its iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. If word got out that you can simply wait until closing to get free or discounted items, there's the potential that the whole system could fall apart, and in turn, prices would inevitably have to rise.