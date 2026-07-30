Fried Vs Broasted Chicken: How The Crispy Styles Differ

You may have enjoyed a piece of fried chicken without quite realizing you may not have actually eaten fried chicken, but something else entirely. This isn't some conspiracy theory about fake chicken, but has more to do with how the bird was cooked because, even if you think it was fried, there might be a little more to the story. The word "broasted" may not be so common outside of certain regions of the U.S., but go to places like India, Pakistan, or Saudi Arabia, and it's used as a mark of distinction that has garnered many loyal fans. But what is the difference between broasted and fried chicken, and why has the former become so popular?

Broasted chicken is actually a system created by the Broaster Company in Wisconsin and is distinguished by its pressure fryer, which combines a pressure cooker and a deep fryer. Pressure frying isn't unique to Broaster, though, and the technique is also used by popular fried chicken chains, like KFC and Chick-fil-A. This method cooks chicken in about half the time of traditional open frying and quickly sears the bird, producing a crunchy exterior while keeping the interior moist and juicy. While pressure frying is usually only done in commercial settings, regular fried chicken can be made at home using any cooking vessel that can hold enough fat. But there is a little more to the Broaster brand that sets it apart from regular fried chicken and other pressure-fried poultry.