Alton Brown's All-Time Favorite Food Is A Southern Staple

Food Network star and all-around culinary guru Alton Brown has helped make cooking more accessible — and more entertaining — for the layperson over the course of his decades-long career. Brown is known for some unconventional approaches when it comes to food. He similarly breaks with the typical food celebrity norm when it comes to his personal eating, preferring some down-to-earth tastes like his favorite fast-food chain, In-N-Out Burger, and his all-time favorite food, fried chicken (Spoon University).

The food celeb has showcased the Southern dish at various times both on the air on off, teaching fans how to prepare fried chicken Alton style. He also seems to just plain like talking about the classic dish, from sharing fried chicken anecdotes when he's being interviewed to making wings on-air for Stephen Colbert using a massive homemade device he dubbed the "Jet-Fry Jr." What can we say — Alton Brown loves his fried chicken!

The chef has shared that he especially reveres Korean fried chicken. The best fried chicken he ever ate, however, was in Mississippi, when he and his film crew visited an out-of-the-way spot to grab food. When Brown reached the buffet table, he was crestfallen to find that all of the fried chicken was gone, meaning he wouldn't get a taste of his favorite food, though the odor lingered in the air. As he was leaving the restaurant, the chef brought out a fresh batch prepared just for him, which turned out to be the very best fried chicken Brown ever had.