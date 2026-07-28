How Reddit Gets More Culver's Custard For Cheap
Culver's is an American favorite fast-casual chain, loved for its famous ButterBurgers and fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Beyond the curds, you can amp up the cheese with its thick and creamy cheese sauce, and there are some menu items that deserve to be smothered at Culver's. But Culver's is also the chain that Reddit says sells the best frozen treat — its super rich and thick, indulgent frozen custard. And Reddit is all over Culver's custard deal, called the Party Pack, where you can get four pints of its signature custard, including the previous day's Flavor of the Day, for a discounted price.
On an "Important Culver's Hack" Reddit thread, one user commented, "The real hack is waiting until the day after they have your favorite flavor and buying 4 pints for $11." While availability and Party Pack pricing will differ from location to location (other users said it was between $12 and $14), when you want to get your hands on your favorite Flavor of the Day, it's a pretty solid money-saving hack. Another Reddit user explained how the leftover FOD hack works: "It gets pinted and labeled and stored in the retail freezer available for purchase if you walk in." The great thing about this hack is that it goes beyond just vanilla and chocolate; you can get the previous day's flavor already packed and frozen, so you can just grab it and go, then stick it in the freezer. However, you can get that same day's FOD in discounted Party Packs; you'll just have to ask the staff to pack it in a pint. Depending on how far you have to go, you might want to bring a cooler because it won't be as frozen as the stuff that's been in the freezer overnight.
Other Culver's frozen custard hacks and how to store your Party Pack
First of all, you can enter your ZIP code in the "Find Your Flavor of the Day" section on Culver's website to see what nearby chains are serving, or view the flavor calendar to plan ahead. You can even create a Culver's web account to receive FOD notifications. While Culver's signature Concrete Mixers aren't included in the Party Pack deal, you can recreate them at home, like a Chocolate Dipped Cherry — chocolate custard with Oreo pieces, Dove chocolate, and wild cherries, or a classic PB&J with vanilla custard, peanut butter, and fresh strawberries or strawberry jam. And if you haven't had a root beer float in a while, they are rich and delicious with Culver's vanilla.
When you buy a Party Pack, if you're just taking it home for the family or a party of one, you're going to need to store the rest in the freezer. Just like the best place in your freezer to store ice cream, the best place for your frozen custard is on the bottom shelf in the back of the freezer. Storing your custard on the door or in the front of the freezer will leave it more susceptible to temperature change, which can create a grainy or gummy texture and lead to a somewhat unpalatable flavor. And to avoid freezer burn, you should flatten out the top part of the custard once you've scooped some into a bowl, and immediately put the container back in the freezer. When stored properly, your Culver's frozen custard can last a month or two in the freezer. And when you're running low, just check your local Culver's flavor calendar to plan ahead and get your favorite flavor for cheap with the Party Pack.