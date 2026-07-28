How Reddit Gets More Culver's Custard For Cheap

Culver's is an American favorite fast-casual chain, loved for its famous ButterBurgers and fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Beyond the curds, you can amp up the cheese with its thick and creamy cheese sauce, and there are some menu items that deserve to be smothered at Culver's. But Culver's is also the chain that Reddit says sells the best frozen treat — its super rich and thick, indulgent frozen custard. And Reddit is all over Culver's custard deal, called the Party Pack, where you can get four pints of its signature custard, including the previous day's Flavor of the Day, for a discounted price.

On an "Important Culver's Hack" Reddit thread, one user commented, "The real hack is waiting until the day after they have your favorite flavor and buying 4 pints for $11." While availability and Party Pack pricing will differ from location to location (other users said it was between $12 and $14), when you want to get your hands on your favorite Flavor of the Day, it's a pretty solid money-saving hack. Another Reddit user explained how the leftover FOD hack works: "It gets pinted and labeled and stored in the retail freezer available for purchase if you walk in." The great thing about this hack is that it goes beyond just vanilla and chocolate; you can get the previous day's flavor already packed and frozen, so you can just grab it and go, then stick it in the freezer. However, you can get that same day's FOD in discounted Party Packs; you'll just have to ask the staff to pack it in a pint. Depending on how far you have to go, you might want to bring a cooler because it won't be as frozen as the stuff that's been in the freezer overnight.