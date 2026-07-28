Think Twice Before Cleaning Your Kitchen With A Swiffer If You Have Floors Like This

Housework is one of those necessary things that many of us would rather not do, so anything that makes it quicker and easier is welcome. That's particularly true for chores you have to do more often, like cleaning the floors in your kitchen, where you cook and prep food every day. Using a Swiffer with its disposable pads streamlines the process without having to deal with a separate dustpan or buckets of water, and it can get behind and under larger appliances without having to move them. But they may not be the right choice for all types of kitchen floors.

Swiffers can replace brooms or mops depending on which type you use. The Swiffer Sweeper, for instance, does both. It comes with dry, ridged pads that you attach to the end of the long, broom-like pole that dirt, dust, and hair cling to as you use it. Wet pads are also included that loosen up and absorb things like sticky stains. The battery-operated WetJet and PowerMops — one for wood and another that's multi-surface — spray a cleaning solution in front as you move them around. The latter two have more cleaning power than the WetJet because their pads have hundreds of strips to do the work instead of a flat bottom.

Dry swiffering your kitchen is generally safe for all floors, although the bottom can get caught on unfinished wood. But you have to be more careful with the wet systems and steer clear of them on some flooring types.