McDonald's Doesn't Actually Make Its Pies. Here's The Company That Does

You may think that huge fast food conglomerates would make all of their products in-house. They have the capital, they have the facilities, and they definitely have the know-how after decades in business. But most companies acquire products from other producers. Sure, McDonald's started making its own ketchup after cutting ties with Heinz in 2013, but many other menu items are completely outsourced. McDonald's fries come from the Lamb Weston company, which has been supplying them since 1971. So who makes the iconic McDonald's pies? It turns out those sweet and crunchy hand-held pies come from Bama Companies, Inc, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to Bama's website, the company started producing fried apple pies for McDonald's in 1968. It was the first dessert item on the menu and ultimately led to dozens of flavors and spin-offs, like pineapple, pumpkin, and strawberry, but it's the classic apple pie that has stood the test of time. And it all began with a fortuitous sales pitch that happened to be made at the exact right moment.